Executive Profile: Raymond Garrett of Brunel Industry Services

The word "can't" isn't in Raymond Garrett's vocabulary. As president of Brunel Industry Services, Garrett is tasked with leading the company through its expansion in Texas and throughout the Gulf Coast. BIC Magazine recently visited with Garrett to learn more about this expansion, Brunel Industry Services' new facilities and how the company is helping to create the workforce of the future.

Q: What led to your position at Brunel Industry Services?

A: While working at another company, I heard about the vice president position for Brunel Industry Services' instrumentation and electrical service line. I felt it was time for a change, and Brunel Industry Services was in its infancy stage. I decided to take a leap of faith and apply for the position at this new company. But even though Brunel Industry Services is still new, it's part of Brunel International, a global workforce services company. Therefore, Brunel Industry Services has access to a global network with the financial backing of an international company. I've always wanted to work for a company like Brunel Industry Services. Its growth potential was tremendous at the time I joined the company, and now we've exceeded those expectations. I transitioned to the president role earlier this year.

Q: What is the biggest news at Brunel Industry Services right now?

A: We recently celebrated the grand opening of our new fabrication shop in Pasadena, Texas, where we can provide various types of fabrication and coating services. We also opened a shop in Midland, Texas, which will allow us to expand our presence and support in the ever-growing Permian Basin. With offices strategically placed in Pasadena and Midland, we can continue to provide fabrication, instrumentation and electrical, and soft craft services to a growing number of customers. In the future, we're seeing some opportunities to develop our services in the mining and nuclear industries that could further expand our presence into the Midwest.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: Since Brunel Industry Services is a provider of construction services, we think it's important to give back to those interested in construction, welding, manufacturing, electrical and soft crafts by offering opportunities to be part of these rewarding career paths. That's why Brunel Industry Services has committed to investing in the future of our workforce by collaborating with the local Dr. Kirk Lewis Career & Technical High School in Pasadena to provide scholarships to students going into similar careers and assist the school by funding construction, electrical and welding programs.

Q: What are a few fun facts about you?

A: People may be surprised to know I'm a published poet. I have four different books: two published in the U.S. and two in the U.K. In addition, I enjoy playing golf with my family and friends. I also enjoy cooking and baking; however, I don't get to do too much of that these days. Growing up, I used to watch my grandmother cook Cajun cuisine and one of my favorite foods was her fried chicken. The crust was so thick, it was to die for.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "'Can't' is not in my vocabulary." I used to tell people this all the time. There is nothing a person can't do. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything. I'm living proof; I started working as a helper in 1987 and now I'm a president. Strive to be all you can and reach your full potential.

For more information, visit https://brunelindustry.com or call (281) 848-3660.