‘Self-perform’ capabilities drive better client outcomes

The construction industry is constantly evolving. Owners are now under more internal and external demands than ever before, and businesses with capital expansion plans are forced to be more calculated to secure a return on investment while maintaining a positive relationship with public interests.

With these demands on owners, construction contractors are also tasked with understanding and meeting the needs of their clients. Companies have to be creative to deliver their projects in safer and faster ways, while also contributing to local communities.

With qualified self-performing capabilities in pile-driving, concrete forming and finishing, earthwork, structural steel erection and mechanical scopes, McCarthy has the unique ability to control many of the hot-button issues of a project, giving owners more security. Three areas where McCarthy's self-performance capabilities provide tremendous value and allow for more control are project site safety, schedule and contribution to the community.

McCarthy's range of self-perform capabilities drives better outcomes for building teams and owners.

A safer jobsite: Safety is the most important priority every single day. From initial construction document reviews and preparing the estimate, to the first shovel turning dirt on-site, planning for safety is the top priority. The advantage of self-performing most of the work on a project is the certainty of knowing the training and experience of craft workers within your company. Self-performing work also makes it more effective for driving and nurturing a culture that encourages safety ownership from all levels of craft and supervision personnel.

A well-maintained schedule: With the ability to self-perform many of the critical components on a typical marine or industrial project, maintaining a tight schedule is more feasible. The flexibility to reallocate manpower resources and sequence various activities under one company provides a strategic advantage to keep and adjust a schedule while maintaining the contractual end date. For owners, this schedule assurance could be the difference between reporting profits or losses for a specific quarter.

A community builder: A top priority for McCarthy is hiring and maintaining local talent. In its southern region alone, McCarthy has a craft workforce of over 530 employees. McCarthy's retention of its craft employees is in large part due to hiring local men and women who can work where they live, giving them the quality, safety and skills training they deserve, and fostering growth through opportunities to advance their careers. When McCarthy doesn't self-perform a particular work package on a project, the company looks to hire small, local businesses in the project's community, whether it's required for the contract or not. Since 2015, McCarthy has subcontracted over $85 million to small, disadvantaged and local businesses in Houston alone.

The bottom line is McCarthy's range of self-perform capabilities drives better outcomes for building teams and owners. To see how these benefits could positively impact your next project, give McCarthy's team a call.

For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com or call (832) 694-6100.