Rebranded lifting gear rental specialist expands globally

LGH owner Ian Parkinson stands in front of LGH's new sign in the U.K.

A recognizable brand is one of the most valuable assets a company can acquire. The rebranding of Lifting Gear Hire Corp. to LGH was a very important and monumental task. The driving force behind the change was the dire need to globalize LGH; LGH needed to become an internationally recognized and understood brand in order to utilize the full potential of the global market. With current locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe, it was important to develop a brand that transcends all geographic and cultural boundaries. With plans for future international expansions and the importance of a new and more modern look, LGH felt it was time to rebrand the company to better fit the plans moving forward.

With plans for future international expansion, LGH employees from Europe and the U.S. recently met in Bridgeview, Illinois. From left are Wilco Rikken, Phil Smith, Niels van der Breggen, Dan Pittman, Brian Ward, Bob Wilkins and Craig McKeown.

LGH's well-known and respected three-hook logo and tagline, "Puts Safety First," had remained unchanged for 40 years. The global marketing team at LGH began an intensive and very detailed process that took approximately one year to complete. After many sessions and multiple versions, the new brand was finally ready to be launched. The new LGH logo, along with the new tagline, "The Lifting Experts," was very well received by LGH employees, customers and industry partners. The font and color palette remain very similar to the original, which was intentional. The new brand is strong, simple and to the point. Customers around the world are sure to fully understand the new concept and message being delivered. The simplicity of the new brand creates no room for misunderstanding, regardless of where and how it is used.

With the new branding came a new mission and vision that will guide the company well into the 21st century. The LGH mission is clear: to support customers across the globe with the safest and most reliable lifting and rigging gear through continuous investment in our people, equipment and IT systems.

At LGH, we value our customers and strive to provide quality service with our vision in mind. Our vision is to be the leading expert in the rental of hoisting and rigging equipment, with an unmatched reputation for safety, quality and reliability. LGH sets the industry standard with our extensive rental inventory and the expertise and knowledge of our workforce. The LGH team shares a common purpose to serve our customers with passion, motivation and dedication as we continually work together to exceed all expectations. With its new brand, LGH has placed itself on the cutting edge of the international market.

