Quality control system helps keep reject rate low

A weld rejection rate is one of the KPIs our clients look at when evaluating TIMEC's specialty welding abilities. This number is usually quite high among our competitors (greater than 6 percent). As a company, we decided many years ago that in order to hold a competitive edge, we must set our target very low and work hard to maintain this goal of low weld rejects. Around 2009, we decided that if we could keep our rates at or below 3 percent, we would set ourselves ahead of the industry standard. As the data shows, we have successfully met this target year over year, and through hard work and commitment, we hope to continue this accomplishment moving forward.

One of the first hurdles in keeping our rejection rate below this target was developing systems through which all this data would be collected. This required TIMEC to create a tracking system that allowed us to collect all the welding information across our many sites -- no small task when you are talking about thousands of welds along with their associated inspection and tracking information. Ultimately, this led to the creation of an automated weld tracking system that stands out as one of the best options in our industry.

We have also made it a requirement that our welding inspection personnel possess a current Certified Welding Inspector certification issued by the American Welding Society. These inspectors are an important part of our execution teams. Through a strong cultural belief in quality throughout our organization, these inspectors are welcomed as integral to our operations and job completion.

These quality control efforts, among others, have proven to be a successful combination throughout the years, as the results indicate. As an example, we recently completed an outage at the Valero Refinery in Benicia, California, without a single weld reject. This is a great achievement and a testament to our systems and the commitment of our people to producing results of the highest quality.

