Provider offers revamps, retrofits and corrosion protection

Sulzer Chemtech offers a wide range of repair, maintenance, revamp and upgrade services for mass transfer equipment. Facilities can rely on the company to give new life to key units, such as fractionation columns, boilers and heat exchangers. As a leading global full-service provider of separation and mixing technologies, Sulzer can optimize processes to increase the productivity and uptime of entire plants.

To meet ever-increasing global energy demands, processing facilities need to install state-of-the-art, high-performance equipment and quickly implement quality repairs and innovative upgrades, as well as revamps of existing mixing and separation assets. Only in this way can businesses continue to drive plant productivity, increase equipment service life and modify existing production lines to support greater feedstock variability.

For example, column trays, random and structured packings, and other internals have changed radically over time, delivering a wide range of solutions to meet specific needs and making units far more efficient, flexible and responsive. In order to fully benefit from these developments, companies need to partner with highly specialized full-service providers that can inspect existing units, develop suitable modifications, and design and install key components.

For nearly 50 years, Sulzer's engineering teams have helped businesses in the energy sector as well as other processing industries around the world realize these improvements by providing high-quality mass transfer equipment and comprehensive tower field services. Processing facilities have benefited from increased throughput, processing capacity, energy efficiency and end-product purity.

Sulzer Tower Field Services

Plants can rely on Sulzer's Tower Field Service (TFS) group for highly responsive and complete blind-to-blind services covering equipment isolation, implementation of tower manways, internals and tray inspections, tray cleaning and necessary repairs, including hardware replacement. The company also offers a leading automated weld overlay technology to lengthen the service life of key equipment and enhance corrosion/ erosion resistance. In addition, the TFS team can provide all necessary support services for repair, revamps and upgrades, such as scaffolding, specialist cleaning and craning.

By partnering with Sulzer, companies can further streamline their shutdowns and turnaround periods. Processing facilities can quickly restart operations and immediately benefit from solutions with quick returns on investment. This results in enhanced productivity and competitiveness as well as highly eff icient production.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.