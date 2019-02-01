Optimizing the buy vs. rent decision for noncritical assets

Sophisticated buyers in today's competitive markets routinely consider the choice between purchasing and renting noncritical assets. Often, manpower accommodations (tents, structures and shelters) fall into this category of assets. Although companies such as Turnaround Logistics offer a variety of rental assets in this space, buyers may choose to purchase a shelter based on the duration of a project or the availability of funds. The right economic decision in these cases can put industry operators in a position of asset ownership. The challenge is how to optimize the return on investment for these noncritical assets.

"Our customers want more from their service providers and valuable assets," said Steve Saboe, president of Turnaround Logistics. "Many of them tell us they need our help to take care of their tents when they don't have the resources or time."

Although Turnaround Logistics specializes in the rental, sale and service of tents, structures and blast-resistant shelters, the company has responded to this market need by developing a robust program to help customers manage the entire lifecycle of their manpower accommodations.

"From repair and cleaning to storage and scheduling to field installation, we're being asked to do it all for them," Saboe said. "We can manage the entire cycle."

Turnaround Logistics has developed a comprehensive set of services for customers who own manpower accommodation assets (tents, shelters and related equipment). This program is called "Depot Services" and is becoming a key part of the company's service offering in the logistics space.

Modern, scalable, relevant services for industry

Key considerations when making a "rent vs. buy" decision for assets such as tents and shelters should include:

Duration of projects requiring a shelter of that size.

Residual value of the asset.

Cost position on future projects.

Post-project costs (repairs, storage, cleaning, transportation, etc.).

Resources and expertise available for lifecycle care.

While most buyers are comfortable with the financial analysis, they can struggle to evaluate the "post-project" needs, said Saboe.

"That's where Turnaround Logistics comes in," he explained. "They see us as the industry expert and are confident we can demobilize their shelter at the end of a project and have it 100-percent ready to go when they need it next."

What is Depot Services?

Turnaround Logistics' Depot Services is a customized combination of services that provide a turnkey offering to the market.

"We're in a unique position to offer these services," Saboe said. "We have decades of experience with all kinds of tents and deep relationships with manufacturers."

Although the program is tailored to client needs, it can include:

Cleaning, repair and maintenance.

Warehousing and storage.

Inspection and testing.

Inventory services (asset tracking, parts verification, resupply, spare parts, etc.).

Warranty management.

Refurbishment.

Installation and logistics.

Maintenance of asset documentation (parts lists, installation instructions, etc.).

Resale of underutilized or "end of life" assets.

Scheduling and reservation of assets on behalf of clients.

Packaging and preparation for deployment.

Transportation and shipping.

The Depot Services approach is a viable complement to a procurement strategy that considers the value chain across projects as well.

"A well-maintained shelter, with some ongoing investment, can offer years of use for our customers," Saboe said. "We'll be there to supplement their needs with rentals or new purchases, too."

Turnaround Logistics takes pride in providing a true "people-oriented" service approach, while providing a wide variety of products to accommodate manpower groups of all sizes.

For more information, contact a Turnaround Logistics account manager at (281) 478-4670 or email sales@TARLogistics.com.

