One-stop shop offers rental flexibility others don’t

Founded in 2002, Industrial Solutions + Innovation LLC (ISI) is a solution provider focused on delivering answers to the complex questions and challenges faced by process piping and pressure vessel fabricators and contractors. The company's goal is to be a place where innovative, hard-working and loyal team members want to work, and then to help innovative, hard-working and (eventually) loyal clients solve problems. ISI was created with a focus on operating from a Biblical worldview, so making its core values of "work as a calling," "stewardship," "family" and "ingenuity" real and visible was and still is the goal.

ISI strives to provide solutions that merge various technologies and help fabricators and contractors "find the dollars" lost to inefficiency and outdated processes. For example, by using a computer numerical controlled pipe-profiling solution (typically 10:1 labor savings vs. manual methods), additional savings in the fit-up and welding areas are also found. Carry this forward to bringing varying levels of automation to the welding arena, and the savings and efficiencies continue to add up. Using the solutions ISI provides, moderately skilled craftspeople can produce at a higher rate of both quantity and quality. This is a force multiplier for shops with limited space or difficulty finding labor.

After ISI began, it became obvious many potential clients had negative experiences in the past regarding new technology. This created apprehension in clients making the purchase decision and concerns about postsale support. The challenge was (and still is) to find a way to help potential clients feel confident they are making the right choice for their shop and culture -- without fully investing in the purchase of new technology. To address this challenge, ISI took the bold step to add these high-tech solutions to its rental fleet. This allows potential users to "try it on for size" and make a more informed, confident purchasing decision.

Adding this capacity to ISI's rental fleet created the need to add to its support staff and field tech team. Installing, training, supporting and repairing this technology on a rental basis requires multiple trained field technicians. ISI answered the challenge by adding additional technical and administrative staff to keep schedules and resources accounted for and ready for deployment.

The goal at ISI is to create a unique experience for the client: a one-stop solution source that not only sells great products but also brings together multiple disciplines to craft tailored innovations that fit the culture of the client, not just the technical specs.

In short, if ISI sells a product, it also commits to the installation, service, support and training on the effective use of the solutions provided. In most cases, ISI will offer a rental solution that mirrors the proposed purchase solution to afford the flexibility of trying it out and verifying it is the right fit for the client.

ISI has made it a priority to recognize and anticipate the problems clients face and develop solutions for those problems -- even before they are asked for. As a result, in 2015, ISI began developing its own solutions to welding in targeted pipe spooling applications. By integrating a controls package with custom-designed rotating and fixturing solutions, the R2W (Ready 2 Weld) series of products came into being. These modular systems are scalable, rentable and easily deployable in a shop and, at times, in the field.

R2W systems are designed for rollout applications using tungsten inert gas (TIG), hotwire TIG, gas metal arc welding and flux-cored arc welding processes, allowing the client to control welding parameters to conform to welding procedure specifications and procedure specification record guidelines.

ISI also offers the R2W line of equipment in a series of size ranges to meet the most common pipe sizes. The added feature of being able to rent the solutions as well as provide them for purchase affords a greater degree of confidence in both fit and function.

ISI strives to be a forward-thinking solutions provider that collaborates with clients and offers solutions that fit both the specifications and needs of the client.

For more information, visit www.ISI-LLC.com or call (281) 824-0356.