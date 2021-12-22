Nationwide Boiler matches employee donations for annual holiday food drive

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a major rental boiler and equipment sales company, recently concluded their annual holiday food drive, held virtually for the second year in a row due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The company selected to match employee donations for a total of more than $4,300 going to two local organizations, the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) and the Clark County Food Bank. The AACFB is a local food bank to their headquarters in Fremont, California, while the Clark County Food Bank supports the community around their Controls Division in Washougal, Washington.

In addition to the employee-match for their annual food drive, Nationwide Boiler donated another $1,000 for a produce initiative led by their very own Meika Pope in Washougal. The donation was used to grow and give back a multitude of fresh, organic produce including cabbage, winter squash, potatoes, beets, onions and various greens.

Grown by local farmer, Shady Grove Farms, the produce was delivered by Meika and other Nationwide employees in three separate installments to the Camas Family-Community Resource Center. The produce was then distributed to hundreds of local families in need.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. is a multi-faceted company offering rental boilers, new and reconditioned boilers for sale, emissions control equipment and custom, PLC-based combustion control systems. With multiple storage and maintenance facilities across North America, Nationwide Boiler provides temporary and permanent boilers to industrial users worldwide.

The company coordinates various other charitable activities throughout the year, including their Pebble Beach Charity Golf Tournament held every year in May. For more information about Nationwide Boiler, visit their website at www.nationwideboiler.com.

With a mission of pursuing a hunger-free community, the Alameda County Community Food Bank distributes millions of healthy meals every year. Clark County Food Bank is a regional food bank that distributes over 8 million pounds of food and 6.7 million meals a year. Visit www.accfb.org and www.clarkcountyfoodbank.org to learn more about these two organizations or to contribute to the cause.