Military veterans in construction: the perfect fit

It's been several years since I was in the Marine Corps. On Nov. 25, 1995, I was honorably discharged and joined the ranks of "1st Civ Div." I had been to Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm with the 8th Marine Regiment; Turkey for training operations; Twentynine Palms, California, for back-to-back Combined Arms Exercises; Puerto Rico on the USS Nassau; and the Bahamas (because the USS Nassau needed repairs). I also spent three years at Recruiting Station Twin Cities. My time in the Marine Corps was a great six-and-a-half years, and I think about it every day. It showed me the importance of having a positive attitude, being able to persevere, not tolerating excuses and several other characteristics that have undoubtedly contributed to my success in business. These characteristics helped me survive several hurricanes, monumental floods, economic downturns, and extreme highs and lows throughout my post-military career.

After I got out of the Marine Corps, it wasn't long before I landed a job selling fasteners to companies in the oil and gas industry. I seemed to naturally gravitate toward contractors and men and women with dirty boots who were a little rough-talking, drove four-wheel drive trucks, and could be found having a good time on Friday and Saturday nights.

I always felt comfortable on a jobsite. I liked seeing familiar faces, delivering material and dealing with the superintendent (who always seemed to razz me about something). We would all joke around, talk about family and catch up on what was going on with the job. We all became friends, and it was always great to be in the field communicating with different personalities, overcoming challenges, and trying to make life easier and more productive for customers. Since I really enjoyed working with my customers, I didn't even consider it "work." I never had a problem being on a jobsite early in the morning or on nights and the weekends. I was already used to long hours because of the Marine Corps.

I never understood why I gravitated toward construction until my company, Troop Industrial, set up an on-site store on a recent megaproject. I went on-site to help set up, and I coordinated with multiple disciplines, which helped put up our tent, run electrical to our office, assist with position containers, etc.

On a jobsite, bathroom facilities are typically "porta-potties"; you usually have dusty or muddy boots, depending on the current weather conditions; and you are always a stone's throw away from a curse word used as a term of endearment or for encouragement. Subconsciously, I was in familiar territory. When I was in the field in the Marine Corps, we always had to coordinate with others to help set up and provide assets to support our mission. The Navy's Seabees built porta-potties out of wood, which were open to the environment, and we always had dirty boots and used the same kind of language I now hear on a jobsite.

In both environments, there are leaders walking around who are not afraid to express their opinions. In the Marine Corps, it was usually a gunnery sergeant or first sergeant who would make sure your hands weren't in your pockets, your blouse was buttoned up and your cover (hat) was on properly. They were always on you about something. Similarly, on a construction site, there's always someone walking around doing the same. These are the safety managers. Do you see the similarities?

When Troop Industrial successfully completed its work on that megaproject I mentioned earlier, we went on to another in Louisiana. When I got to see the same people on this job as I'd seen on the previous one, it was like a family reunion. It was genuinely great to see the same people from the previous job. It was at this point I understood the psychology behind my attraction to the construction industry and why veterans are a perfect fit.

If you're searching for someone who's used to unpredictable jobsite conditions, carries a strong work ethic and sense of discipline, and knows how to work well with others, look for a veteran from the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thank you to my construction family for always welcoming me. It's been a great ride, and I'm excited to see what the future has in store for the industry and Troop Industrial. Semper Fi!

For more information, contact Brian Swindel at projexx@troopindustrial.com or (713) 475-6100.

