Marathon names Excel an ‘Exceptional Partner’

Excel Modular Scaffold has recently been named Exceptional Partner in the 5th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards, awarded by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC). The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored and designed by MPC to honor suppliers who positively impacted the company's business throughout the previous calendar year.

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores nationwide. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Excel's relationship with MPC began in 2010 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. In 2011, Excel took over the maintenance contract at MPC's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery and started working in the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, the following year. Excel was then awarded the opportunity to perform maintenance work at MPC's Robinson, Illinois, refinery in 2015 and the Canton, Ohio, refinery in 2016. In 2019, because of MPC's acquisition of Andeavor, Excel took over as the soft-craft provider for facilities in El Paso, Texas; Detroit; Salt Lake City; Dickinson, North Dakota; and Martinez and Carson, California.

While other companies claim safety is at the core of their business, Excel's success is truly attributed to an outstanding safety culture. Excel's core team has been together for over 20 years, and the company's employees are the driving force behind stellar field execution and a hands-on safety approach. Excel finished 2019 with a TRIR of 0.17 and completed 2020 with a TRIR of 0.03.

Excel has recently experienced rapid growth, and this wouldn't have been possible without the retention of its top-notch employees. Over the past two years, Excel has transitioned 15 sites. Each transition has presented a different obstacle or opportunity, depending on the incumbent supplier and local resources. For the vast majority of Excel's transitions, the company has retained up to 85 percent of its incumbent craft personnel -- with a retention rate of more than 90 percent for the general foreman and foreman positions.

John Graves got his start in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, in 1999 as a superintendent for Atlantic Scaffold. With Graves as site manager, Excel took over the site in 2010. He successfully transitioned the site to have union and nonunion personnel working together as a team. Graves currently acts as site manager in Catlettsburg, as well as turnaround specialist and construction manager for all Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) sites.

Nick Crum began his scaffold career in 2003 as a scaffold builder at MPC's Catlettsburg refinery and then moved his way up to general foreman. In 2014, Crum started working in MPC's Galveston Bay refinery as a superintendent/ planner. In 2017, Crum became the site manager, and he was recently promoted to construction manager for Texas and the surrounding regions.

Cesar Rogero started his career with Excel in 2015 as a superintendent at MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. In 2017, Rogero became insulation construction manager for all the U.S. sites. He was also a key player in the successful transition between the MPC and Andeavor sites.

Justin Papania has over 15 years of experience in the soft-craft sector. He started as a builder and eventually became the site manager of MPC's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery in 2011. In 2017, Papania moved into an off-site role as construction manager of the Gulf Coast, but he is still closely tied to Excel's success at the Garyville refinery.

JC Adams has worked in the scaffold industry for over 20 years. Adams joined Excel's union division, GSCS, in 2018. He served as operations manager for MPC's Martinez and Carson, California, facilities before moving into his current position of construction manager, overseeing the western region.

Josh Herrin has more than 20 years of experience in industrial scaffolding. He's held numerous roles within the MPC system. Herrin served as site manager of MPC's Galveston Bay refinery from 2012 to 2017. In 2018, he took on a new role as construction manager, overseeing the midwest and northeast regions. Herrin was also a key player in MPC's site transitions for Los Angeles and Detroit.