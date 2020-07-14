Maintaining safety in a pandemic: The ‘new normal’

Now more than ever, safety is prominent in everyone's mind. Since the onset of COVID-19, due partly to the pandemic and partly to fluctuations in oil prices that are affecting the industry and capital expenditure decisions, productivity has been down and only critical projects in refineries and industrial plants have continued. Contractors navigate these new waters by taking extra precautions and following local and statewide orders. Working safely is a top priority, which is why additional measures have been implemented industry-wide to ensure workers can complete their tasks without incident.

Perhaps the biggest measure taken at worksites during this time has been active temperature screenings, where workers are required to be screened prior to entering a project site and again throughout the day, using personal thermometers, infrared temperature scanning or temporal temperature scans. Contractors are responsible for tracking workers' temperature measurements and verifying temperature measurements under 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Any individual with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the site immediately and can only return with a doctor's release. Some sites have implemented daily scorecards to track activities such as social distancing during breaks and hygiene, in addition to temperature checks. Moreover, the sites follow the standard CDC recommendations to utilize PPE, wear face masks and gloves, frequently wash hands, disinfect shared surfaces and maintain as much social distancing as possible.

As everyone has experienced to some degree by now, new procedures have been established in nearly every workplace to prevent and slow the spread of COVID- 19. Amid all these new precautions, it is equally important to relay to workers that their safety remains a top priority, just as it has always been. From in-house training to on-site toolbox talks, continuing to reinforce the same programs keeps safety top of mind. As situations change -- and they certainly will -- continuous updates on the pandemic's progression and CDC guidelines keep everybody on the same page. It is certainly a time for concern, and quelling workers' fears of performing essential work by highlighting safety and communicating is a way employers can maintain a positive culture in trying times.

Cherry's commitment to safety

Working safely is the industry's highest responsibility, which is why Cherry insists on taking every safety precaution possible to ensure workers can complete their tasks without incident -- whatever job they undertake.

Accident prevention requires sincere dedication and the active engagement of every employee and contractor. All employees are trained regularly in safe work procedures. And, as a condition of employment, all personnel must follow every company safety and health requirement, as well as all local, state, and federal rules and regulations.

Cherry's safety committee, which includes hourly employees, also solicits suggestions from all employees to further ensure the company provides a safe and healthful work environment.

Industry-recognized for decades

Cherry's safety program has garnered industry-wide recognitions over the past 15 years, including:

The ABC Platinum Award in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The ABC Merit Award in 2011 and 2017.

The 2010 APEX (Awards for Project Excellence) from the Houston Chapter of Associated General Contractors (AGC).

The ABC 2010 STEP (Safety Training Evaluation Process) Platinum Award.

The 2009 Houston Business Roundtable Silver Safety Award.

The ABC 2008 STEP Gold Award.

The ABC 2008 ICE Award for Excellence in Construction.

Additionally, Cherry is an active member of safety committees of the Houston Chapter of AGC, ABC and the Houston Business Roundtable.

For more information, visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.

