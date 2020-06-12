Learn The Warning Signs Of Dehydration

The Sqwincher Corp. was founded in 1975 with the mission of providing hydration products of the highest quality to industry. To do this, Sqwincher also recognizes it must educate industry and the public about hydration and, conversely, dehydration.

Proper hydration is critical to health. Fluids are essential for regulating body temperature, lubricating joints and eyes, facilitating digestion and removing toxins from the body. But dehydration is not only dangerous to health; it c an also lead to diminished mental operations and acuity, lowering productivity and the accuracy of work. In industry, this creates unsafe conditions for both dehydrated individuals and those working around them.

Fortunately, with a little education on the warning signs, unsafe conditions resulting from dehydration are completely preventable. All it takes is knowing what to look for and immediately intervening when dehydration's warning signs are observed.

A handful of key factors can contribute to dehydration, including environmental conditions like heat and humidity, physical activity, health conditions or illnesses, and diet. But no matter the cause of dehydration, the signs and symptoms workers need to watch out for remain the same.

Mild to moderate dehydration causes workers to lose strength and stamina and is a key contributor to heat exhaustion. It's easily reversed by consuming fluids or electrolyte drinks, especially in high-stress and high-heat environments.

The signs and symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration include:

Excessive thirst.

Feeling dizzy/lightheaded.

Headache.

Fatigue/drowsiness.

Dry mouth, lips and/or eyes.

Fewer restroom breaks.

As dehydration progresses, it becomes more severe and turns into a medical emergency that requires immediate attention from a health care professional. The signs and symptoms that indicate severe dehydration include:

Dry skin that remains "tented" when pinched.

Sunken eyes.

Weak pulse and rapid heartbeat.

Cool hands and feet.

Feeling drowsy, disoriented and/or irritated.

Seizures.

It's important to keep an eye out for the early signs and symptoms of dehydration while they can still be quickly and easily reversed in order to avoid its more serious, potentially deadly consequences. In the workplace, dehydration can have serious ramifications in terms of worker health and safety. Proper hydration should be considered just as essential a part of PPE as other protective items. In hot environments involving physical work, electrolyte drinks are the best way to ensure optimal hydration -- and worker health and safety.

