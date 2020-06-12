A Conversation With Joe Borror Of Superheat

During the past 20 years, Superheat has grown with great success, expanding throughout the

Q: What led to your position at Superheat?

A: After spending 12 years in the on-site heat treatment industry, my wife and I started a company building specialty heating equipment for Siemens Westinghouse, GE's gas turbine division, and the airline industry. Superheat approached us with its vision to use technology to address the problems in the on-site heat treatment industry. We could see Superheat's vision clearly and jumped on board with them. I continued to rise through the ranks and take on more responsibility within the company, and I became senior vice president in June 2005.

Q: What is the biggest news at Superheat right now?

A: The biggest news at Superheat right now is the Superheat SmartViewTM app and Superheat SmartPointTM equipment. Superheat SmartView is a construction management app that provides one source of information in real time from the palm of the client's hand. Superheat SmartView offers a multitude of key dialogue fields created with specific goals that collectively contribute to total project success.

Superheat SmartPoint equipment is industry- leading when it comes to safety. It's the only approved heat treatment system engineered to be safe for all environments (certified to UL 508A/CSA C22.2 No. 14-10 standards). It enhances performance for heat treatment services by communicating with the Superheat SmartCenter and the SuperheatTM SmartPakTM, relaying real-time controlled temperature data.

Q: Are you looking to expand in current markets?

A: During the past four years, Superheat has made substantial investments along the Gulf Coast. Superheat has offices in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, and Sulphur and Gonzales, Louisiana. We have a ton of great local talent working in these offices. Superheat has been established in the U.S. Midwest, West Coast and Southeast for 20 years. We are continuing to expand in all markets, with a focus on technological advancements for our equipment and processes to bring clients up-to-date, value-added services.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones most responsive to change." -- Charles Darwin

When we started Superheat, we were told by competitors and some owners that digital documentation would never be accepted in the industry. Working with metallurgists and welding engineers, we learned the industry was changing and there was a need for improved heat control technology to solve problems in the industrial service industry. By recognizing and embracing the coming change, Superheat can successfully oversee safety, quality and cost control for all its projects in the U.S. and abroad.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: My wife and I have worked together in the heat treatment industry for over 30 years, and we are extremely supportive of each other. Whatever our family is doing, whether it's work or play, we do it to the fullest.

