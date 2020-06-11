A BRM Company Must Have Safety At Its Core

Safety has been a guiding principle at Satellite Shelters since the company's inception in 1972. Keeping safety at the forefront of our values has allowed us to consistently offer our customers exemplary service and high-quality products over the years. We take pride in protecting employees who work on high-risk jobsites across the country with our blast-resistant modules (BRMs).

We're also proud of our own internal safety program, which constantly reminds us of our top priority: the safety of our customers and employees. Throughout the years, Satellite has implemented various safety program requirements that ensure safety is always top of mind at each of our 17 branches. Satellite's company-wide safety program has evolved over time and is still dynamically changing today, being continuously molded by safety-focused managers whose main goal is to ensure all employees and customers go home to their families every night.

The year 2009 marked an important turning point in Satellite's safety program. A safety committee was enacted, which includes one or two employee representatives from each branch office, along with top-level executives. The existing safety program was also revamped during this time. In the new and improved format, the safety committee devised a way for the company to refocus on safety by training employees to understand the hazards of their specific jobs and by creating an internal reporting and auditing process that was engaging but not repetitive.

In order to train employees, the safety program was organized to include updated policies, procedures and requirements as defined by OSHA. Each safety topic was organized into 12 major categories -- one "focus" for every month of the year. This allowed the safety committee to schedule safety talks, activities and training based on the topic for that month. Then, each month was broken down further into weekly activities to keep employees consistently involved and safety top of mind.

This interactive approach proved very successful and is still in practice today. Each branch office is audited weekly to make sure it follows through with the safety topics. This process changes weekly based on the monthly focus. It also requires the employee conducting the inspection to engage with and think about what is inspected and why this safety focus is important to his or her branch.

In addition to the weekly check-ins, monthly safety calls were also implemented to ensure maximum participation across all branches. These calls provide employees with an open forum to share how they are participating in weekly and monthly activities, as well as give feedback on the safety activity and inspection reporting process.

The most recent addition to the safety program is the "Safety Wow Award" initiative. Its goal is to continue to promote a safe work environment and develop a stronger safety culture throughout the company and our vendors. If someone goes above and beyond to demonstrate his or her dedication to safety, another employee can nominate that person for a Safety Wow Award. These awards are given for simple "acts of safety" on a jobsite, in the branch yards or even in an office environment, and they can be given any time and any day, which further promotes keeping the safety culture top of mind at all times.

The long-term success of Satellite's safety program can be attributed to three major factors, with the first being "upper management sponsorship." At Satellite, we believe management must be directly involved in the safety program. They must also understand the need to direct all employees to keep a focus on safety in everything they do. Executive involvement in the monthly committee meetings encourages local management, which influences the employees at both local and national levels.

The second success factor is keeping the safety program itself as simple as possible. We view our safety program as a living, breathing process that grows and changes over time. Satellite's safety policies and procedures are continuously overhauled to include necessary safety information in a way that is accessible and navigable by all employees, yet simple enough to add new items and copy them for external purposes.

The third success factor is employee adoption. The effort of all employees actively involved in Satellite's safety program is what makes it come to life.

We are extremely proud of our safety program and will continue to improve it over time. With dedicated safety committee members, we will always remain focused on the continued safety and well-being of both employees and customers. With that strong safety culture at the forefront, we have been able to successfully enact the company's overarching goals since inception. When Al Hilde Jr. founded Satellite Shelters in 1972, he laid the foundation for a company that focused on providing value to customers through ethical and honorable service and high-quality products. Our dedication to safety allows us to continue to achieve those goals as Satellite grows.

In order to serve our customers to our highest potential, we are always looking for ways to get better. We are knowledgeable, confident, local experts in each of our markets and are constantly expanding our product and service offerings. Satellite's consistent pursuit of excellence translates to trusted expertise in the industry. There are five main things we do at Satellite to set ourselves apart:

Local solutions: We don't believe in call centers. When you call any of the 17 Satellite branch locations across the country, you'll always talk to local personnel. Our branch staff is familiar with local codes, permits, weather restrictions and more. You'll always have someone on your side, keeping your best interests in mind. New units: Our fleet of BRMs, mobile offices, modular buildings and portable classrooms is one of the newest in the industry. Not only do new units look nicer and cleaner on your jobsite, but their up-to-date features can save you money. Our units have modernized, highly efficient HVAC systems, which can save you money over time. Flexible financing: Whether you're looking for rental or purchase options, we offer a variety of methods to pay for both our new and used buildings. No hidden fees: We believe in transparent pricing. We are honest, ethical and straightforward. That's why we don't charge early termination fees on stock rentals or apply rate hikes if you decide to extend your rental. In addition, we don't charge fees for paying by check. Full-circle provider: Our mobile office units include built-in desks, folddown plan tables, file cabinets, shelving and more. Plus, furniture, restrooms and other amenities can be added so your office is completely ready to go when it arrives on your site. We also offer BRMs for high-risk jobsites.

BRMs from Satellite Shelters are designed to keep your workforce safe while providing a comfortable and functional working environment. With the strength to withstand a blast from 1 psi to 8 psi and up to 200 msec in duration, Satellite's BRMs are meticulously crafted to provide the highest level of protection in the event of an explosion. Our standard 12-footby- 40-foot modules are equipped with an oversized HVAC system for comfort in extreme weather conditions, end-wall entry and exit doors to maximize interior space, electrical ports down both walls for increased flexibility and side walls painted white for visibility. The modules can even be stacked vertically to maximize space limitations on jobsites.

With safety at the forefront of our guiding principles, we strive to set ourselves apart from other suppliers by helping our customers succeed.

For more information on Satellite Shelters' products and services, visit www.satelliteco.com or call (800) 453-1299.