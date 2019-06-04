Excitement awaits you this summer

Come stay and play this summer at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center on historic Galveston Island in Texas. Nestled among 242 acres of lush tropical gardens, individuals are drawn to the four diamond destination's state-of-the-art facilities and unique versatility it offers.

The full-service Gulf Coast destination provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience and offers the ideal getaway for those looking for endless family fun or relaxing downtime.

The resort features a first-class hotel with 428 spacious guest rooms, including 10 luxurious one- and two-bedroom suites and eight junior suites. All guest rooms received a contemporary look that has proven a hit with guests. The rooms have a color palette paired with deluxe fabrics and natural stone and wood furniture accents. Couches have been added to the king guest rooms and pull out to reveal queen sized beds, and all bathrooms sparkle with custom granite vanities with new tile and fixtures.

The hotel's amenities include a Texas-sized outdoor tropical pool with swim-up bar, adult lounge area and cabanas, full-service spa, fine and casual dining, 24-hour room service, indoor lap pool and fitness center, the Garden Cay -- filled with billiards and large screen TVs, and championship golf at the Moody Gardens Golf Course. On-site attractions housed in three spectacular pyramids further enhance the Moody Gardens experience.

Visitors can explore the Aquarium Pyramid and witness an underwater world filled with fascinating marine life in one of the world's largest aquariums. Following a $37 million renovation completed in May 2017, guests can journey to new depths exploring the five oceans of the world. The Aquarium Pyramid now boasts warm-weather penguins, a Mangrove Lagoon touch tank that is home to stingrays and sharks, and a multi-level 30,000-gallon oil rig tank.

Stroll along the Rainforest Pyramid's canopy walkway and see free-roaming saki monkeys and a dazzling assortment of birds, lizards and butterflies. Be sure to visit the latest traveling exhibit at the Discovery Pyramid or choose your own adventure at Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SubPants Adventure. Enjoy a true sensory experience with movies in the MG 3D and 4D Special FX Theaters; cool off amid the white sands of Palm Beach featuring a lazy river, tower slides and wavepool; or take a cruise aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat.

For those looking for a bit of adventure, stop by the new Moody Gardens Ropes Course and Zip Line. Challenge your agility and strength as you encounter the five-tier ropes course. Toddlers and small children can take on a smaller-scale ropes course appropriate for those 42 inches and under. Thrill seekers can take their escapades to a whole new level at the Moody Gardens Zip Line. Snap into your harness, step to the edge and glide over Palm Beach and the Lazy River. Glide more than 50 feet in the air for a bird's-eye view of the Moody Gardens pyramids.

Parents will love the convenience of the hotel and attractions. Children will love the complimentary Kids Crew Club. The Kids Crew Club offers hours of nonstop entertainment with activities such as a tropical bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, balloon art, s'mores, a free kid's fun pack at check in and more! As an added bonus, Schlitterbahn Waterpark is located right next door to the resort and provides another outlet for wet and wild fun.

Throughout the summer, Moody Gardens has a packed lineup of live entertainment. Enjoy "Bands on the Sand" at Palm Beach every Friday and Saturday evening June 8-Aug. 11. Guests will be treated to local and regional bands. Each show concludes with a fireworks display.

In addition to on-site attractions and entertainment, visitors can explore the rest of Galveston Island. Enjoy 32 miles of sandy beaches or fishing in the bays. Visit the Strand Historic District, which offers year-round entertainment and various shops, restaurants, pubs and galleries.

Moody Gardens offers complimentary scheduled shuttle service to Galveston Island's beaches and The Strand.

For more information, visit www. moodygardenshotel.com or call (409) 741-8484.

