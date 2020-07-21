IPS Impact Initiative

The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected millions across our nation, with unemployment rates soaring, small businesses failing, and far too many deaths. During this critical time, cities have pulled together to help out their fellow men, their neighbors, and their friends. We at IPS strive to lead by example, and are proud to give back to our community in any way we can.

On April 10th, Good Friday, we provided lunch to the amazing officers at the League City Police Department. We are proud to support those that are caring for our community during these trying times.

When we heard the awful news that over 100 residents at “The Resort at Texas City” had tested positive for COVID – 19, we held a Parade to celebrate the residents who had completed their 14 day quarantine. We are forever grateful to Dr. Robin Armstrong for ensuring a smooth recovery for the residents. She is a local Hero.

We had the amazing opportunity to sponsor TAMUG Maritime Business Associates from Texas A&M University who served breakfast to the amazing ICU staff in the UTMB Healthcare Systems.

On National Police Memorial Day, IPS honored our hard working officers by taking a delicious Shipley’s breakfast to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. We wished them luck on the re-opening of county beaches and the annual Jeep Weekend.

IPS decided to hold a “Spring Cleaning” Clothing drive in June. With the help of the community, we were able to donate to the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. Sadly, domestic violence has been on the rise during the state wide lock down. RCC helps those in need by promoting the safety and well being of those suffering from domestic abuse, and also advocates for the prevention of these crimes.

Through these challenging times, IPS will continue to help those in need, giving back to the community that has supported us through the years. Our first responsibility is to help support our local Houstonians, and we will continue to strive to meet those duties.