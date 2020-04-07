Innovative heat exchanger concepts keep company ahead

Since 1975, Idrojet s.r.l. has been among the leading companies in the construction of robots and machines for the extraction, installation and cleaning of self-propelled, light or heavy, and truck-mounted heat exchangers, as well as decoking units. The company has a long history of working with international oil and services companies. With headquarters located in Camporotondo Etaneo in Italy, Idrojet has a far reach and can meet clients' needs quickly.

In 1982, Idrojet built and sold its first heat exchanger tube-bundle internal and external cleaner robots, which were used by its sister service company, IDM Idrodinamica Mediterranea. In 1986, Idrojet began cooperating with several other companies for the design and engineering of new hydraulic tube-bundle extractors to be sold worldwide.

The first heat exchanger cleaner robot in the world,1975.

Idrojet's personnel have considerable industry experience, and the company's knowhow is amplified by the fact that these men and women are inventors of equipment and methods used every day throughout the industry. Without a doubt, those inventions have enhanced the rapid growth in industry of using water as an effective material-cutting, demolition and cleaning tool. Some of the projects Idrojet personnel have performed include heat exchanger cleaning systems, heat exchanger and pipe transportation systems, heat exchanger extraction systems, abrasive cutting systems, and concrete demolition and removal systems.

Idrojet produced its first heat exchanger bundle external and internal cleaner robot in 1980.

Idrojet's philosophy of innovation carries through to all its design efforts, so the company's sales and operations are continually expanding. Idrojet maintains an excellent worldwide reputation. Its mission is to fulfill clients' needs for heat exchangers and other required systems and to do so at competitive prices.

By working with a company at the top of the industry, you will save a tremendous amount of time, money and manpower. By using Idrojet, you will ensure equipment and service for your operations are just a phone call away and the job will be done your way. Idrojet is a progressive company whose main driving force is serving clients and the industry as a whole through design and innovative concepts in products and systems.

Idrojet's scope of services includes:

Highly technical personnel to meet client technical support, consultation and

Idrojet's first truck-mounted extractor was built in 1987.

operations needs.

Assisting clients in the collection of useful technical data.

Assisting clients with and planning technical training programs for equipment use.

Petroleum-related equipment sales.

Project feasibility studies and research.

Idrojet offers a full line of new and used equipment available for sale and rental, including straddle carriers for transportation of heat exchangers; aerial bundle extractors with 5-135 tons of bundle weight capacity; self-propelled bundle extractors: light for a max bundle capacity of 25 tons, and crawler or heavy for a maximum bundle capacity of 40 tons; truck-mounted bundle extractors; internal and external heat exchanger cleaning robots, both light and heavy; heat exchanger hydraulic rollers with bundle weight capacity up to 100 tons; heat exchanger internal cleaning robots with flex-lances, from portable, single robots to triplex with positioners and control huts; double- and single-pump decoking pigging units on trailer or container configurations; and heat exchanger double rotating lance robots.

