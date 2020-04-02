Industry software supplier adds to management team

NiSoft is a leading supplier of electronic Permit-to-Work (ePTW) and lockout/tagout (LOTO) software to industry, having been in the business for over 25 years. Users of the eclipse II and eclipse 3 (e3) software include power stations, chemical plants, oil refineries, steel mills, desalination plants and other asset-intensive facilities in 27 countries. As the needs of industry have changed -- including an increased attention to safety, compliance and productivity -- technology has proven to be a powerful way to effectively meet such needs. Today's enterprise solutions must work together to streamline operations while also providing meaningful information upon which to base decisions in a continuous improvement environment. The adoption of mobile technology is also allowing companies to collect, consolidate and distribute information even more efficiently. These technology trends are important in the consideration of software solutions.

Patrick Gex recently joined NiSoft as vice president, product management.

To address evolving customer requirements and technology, NiSoft recently added a software industry veteran to its management team. Patrick Gex joins NiSoft's management team as vice president of product management, bringing to his new role over 35 years' experience serving nuclear and other asset-intensive industries. NiSoft CEO Doug Deardorf commented, "I'm pleased to welcome Patrick to the NiSoft family, where he began making a positive impact on day one."

A native of France, Gex earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Ecole Polytechnique de l'Universite de Lorraine before immigrating to the U.S. and earning a master's degree from the University of Maryland. He began his career with Bechtel Power Corp. and later co-founded Tech- Assist. Following his company's acquisition and until joining NiSoft, Gex maintained a leadership role supporting product direction and implementation.

Discussing his role at NiSoft, Gex explained, "User requirements within the area of operations are maturing, and with that comes an opportunity to serve customers with well-conceived software solutions. I'm working closely with the talented development team to fulfill these needs with an expanded suite of modular applications."

Linda Adams, vice president of operations, is leading a new account management function.

In another move to strengthen relationships and provide more value to its customers, Linda Adams, vice president of operations, is leading a new account management function. This important role establishes a formal and direct line of communication between customers and NiSoft's senior management.

According to Deardorf, "NiSoft and our software solutions are critical aspects of our customers' operations. We must be actively engaged with our customers regarding the most efficient way to implement and use our products, but also to add value as they plan for the future. Linda's breadth of expertise, including deep knowledge of our customer base, makes her the ideal person to lead this activity."

"This initiative dovetails well with my operations role. As I work with our customers, I am also able to help provide support to our sales, client services and support teams," stated Adams.

For more information, visit www.nisoft.com or call (303) 991-5700.