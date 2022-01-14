Industrial services provider opens southeast Texas facility

For more than a decade, Marquis Industrial Services has been providing industrial services to its valued customers along the Texas Gulf Coast and neighboring states. To help expand its service offerings, Marquis recently opened a new 30-acre site in Angleton, Texas, complete with a state-of- the-art coatings shop, secured operations yard and craft training facility.

"If you're looking for a qualified and experienced industrial coatings partner, Marquis has you covered," said Todd Childers, vice president of coatings for Marquis Industrial Services. "Our dedicated coatings specialists understand that each project is unique and an important piece to a larger puzzle. Whether your project requires high-performance coatings, environmentally responsible coatings or specialty coatings for harsh environments, we can provide the right paint and coatings solution for your challenges."

Marquis works with each customer through a single-supplier strategy, providing a dedicated team that understands everything involved throughout the life of a specific project, especially since coating schedules can vary based on asset access and manufacturing timelines.

Marquis offers experienced, professional and reliable heat tracing installation services.

"There are tremendous efficiencies gained by using one supplier that can offer multiple industrial services," said Roy Ledbetter, president of Marquis Industrial Services. "This eliminates scheduling delays, additional indirect issues that drive up costs, and helps each project phase run more smoothly and efficiently. When you work with Marquis, we provide a single customer contact, giving you peace of mind that you have a total partner focus at every turn."

Marquis is also proud to offer clients experienced, professional and reliable heat tracing installation services. Since Marquis' teams focus on installation, heat tracing solutions can be installed from the manufacturer of your choice.

"It's our job to ensure every heat tracing project installation follows the proper engineering and manufacturing specifications, keeping your assets running smoothly, without performance issues, safety violations or nonproductive time," Ledbetter said. "We support our industrial customers at all phases, including new construction, plant maintenance, turnarounds and small tear-off/ replacement jobs, whenever and wherever quality heat tracing installation is required."

Marquis works diligently to ensure the highest quality maintenance, construction, shutdown and turnaround services are provided at all times.

"We have the experience required to deliver exceptional results," Ledbetter said. "We provide expert knowledge in all industrial applications, and we offer a world of experience supporting small to multi-million dollar construction, maintenance and turnaround projects."

The training and development of tomorrow's workforce is also a major focus for Marquis. The company is dedicated to building quality service crews and finding, hiring and training the right people to get the job done safely and efficiently.

For more information, visit www.marquisindustrial.com or call (979)265-4480.