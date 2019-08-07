Expert in wastewater solutions remains a ‘trusted partner’

ParkUSA CEO Chris Eberly.

ParkUSA has offered water management and technology solutions to industries for over 35 years. CEO Chris Eberly is a Texas professional engineer passionate about his company and providing engineered solutions for stormwater, wastewater and fire protection. Today, ParkUSA has manufacturing facilities and offices across the U.S., offering a full line of engineered treatment products.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Eberly to learn more about how ParkUSA has grown to be a water industry leader.

BIC: How did ParkUSA start?

EBERLY: Park was founded with a goal to help building owners and contractors by offering modular concrete vault systems with preassembled water meter and backflow units inside, saving on-site construction time. Expanding from the domestic and fire protection water sector, we established the "Park Advantage": providing engineered products for water and wastewater infrastructure in compliance with ever-increasing environmental regulations.

BIC: How has working at ParkUSA impacted you?

EBERLY: I earned my BS in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University before spending six years in mechanical, electrical and plumbing consulting and two years with an oil and gas firm as a marketing engineer. I then joined Park.

I have been with ParkUSA for nearly 26 years. As we grew, I became more involved with designing and engineering specialty products and solutions for water, wastewater and stormwater applications. ParkUSA has allowed me to express my marketing creativity and love for elegant engineering design. The results are products and services that enable sustainable water management. Sometimes I still can't believe I get paid to do something I love.

BIC: What expertise does ParkUSA have?

EBERLY: At ParkUSA, "We Make Water." Actually, we make water do ordinary things in extraordinary ways. We adopted this trademark phrase to best describe what we do: We make water manageable and sustainable by storing, cleaning, measuring, securing, moving and recycling.

ParkUSA is an expert in wastewater solutions. Designing sensible stormwater solutions is one of our areas of expertise. Most industrial and process facilities expose materials to stormwater through outdoor storage, handling and transfer. These industrial products often contain fuels and oils, grease or hazardous materials that negatively impact stormwater runoff. ParkUSA offers its StormTrooper engineered solutions to reduce the potential of pollutants and debris being transported by stormwater to water bodies. PumpTrooper is one of our popular products vital to moving stormwater, an engineered system that includes a wide variety of pumps.

BIC: What is Park Process?

EBERLY: Park Process is a subsidiary of ParkUSA, designing, fabricating and manufacturing sustainable products that include dewatering containers, filtration equipment, oil/water separation, blending/ mixing equipment and solids/liquids separation systems.

We launched Park Process because of growing demand for dewatering once landfills stopped receiving liquid waste and transporters experienced stricter DOT enforcement of weight loads on the roads. Water is heavy, and most waste streams contain 50- to 70-percent water. Reducing or eliminating water from sludge saves on waste disposal.

BIC: What continues to draw customers to ParkUSA?

EBERLY: Customers know ParkUSA is a reliable brand with a strong history and reputation of quality. ParkUSA is a trusted partner of engineers, architects, municipalities and contractors who know we listen to them and understand their needs. We are very innovative in providing sustainable infrastructure solutions; we thrive on challenges.

For more information, visit www. parkusa.com or call (888) 611-7275.

