Engineered solutions reduce downtime on critical applications

The ever-increasing demand for greater output and reliability from industrial equipment requires that all components of the bolted joints work together symbiotically to ensure no leaks. Lamons focuses on this increasing demand for performance and versatility when developing innovative sealing solutions. Of all the conflicting research surrounding bolted joint reliability, there is one fundamental aspect that any engineer or technical expert will agree upon: Relaxation is the primary cause of leakage and poor joint performance. Over the past century of metal gasket design, manufacturers have attempted to incorporate an aspect of

Lamons CorruKammTM technology

"recovery" to assist in offsetting this inevitable joint relaxation and maintain gasket stress. The concept of incorporating this feature in the gasket is a very notable goal; however, it has always been met with very limited success -- until now.

Lamons CorruKammTM technology is a revolutionary design that provides the proven concepts of Kammprofile technology with the additional attribute of recovery found in traditional corrugated designs to offset flange relaxation and unloading. It utilizes a heavy substrate capable of extreme load-bearing properties. The dramatic feature this design incorporates is a precisely located corrugated pattern, which greatly enhances the ability to deflect and compress under load. A machined profile, not formed, allows for a correcting alternated geometry, strategically indexed and aligned so that deflection occurs. This eliminates many of the deficiencies found in Kammprofile and traditional corrugated designs while consolidating the benefits. The result is maximum stability, recovery, resiliency, deflection and conformance.

CorruKammTM vs. the competition

CorruKamm vs. the competition's offerings:

Offers 15-percent more recovery than the competition (per ASTM F36-15 Standard Test Method for Compressibility and Recovery of Gasket Materials)

Machined rather than formed to ensure absolute integrity

Proven in harsh and critical services

Has more elastic energy, less relaxation

Seals tighter

Easy to handle and install

Can be provided in most any commercially available alloy

Readily available

For more information, visit www.lamons.com or call (713) 222-0284.

