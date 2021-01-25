Enermech provides specialty services to IHI E&C International

EnerMech provides multidiscipline, integrated and strategic solutions to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, LNG, refining, petrochemical, power and utilities, and renewables markets. In the U.S., EnerMech creates integrated solutions spanning construction support, pre-commissioning, commissioning, turnaround and maintenance support.

Since 2018, EnerMech has provided IHI E&C International Corp. with flange management engineering, administration, procurement and supply of all personnel and equipment, delivering a fully integrated specialty services offering for the Elba Island LNG Project in Savannah, Georgia. The scope of work covered the provision of all necessary equipment, personnel, engineering and tools to undertake full, comprehensive chemical degreasing, flange management and nitrogen leak testing. The scope was later extended to cover all the movable modular liquefaction system (MMLS) pipework to track any disturbed joints post-mechanical completion until handed over to operations.

Altogether, EnerMech delivered a total of 56,152 man-hours incident- and injury- free with no environmental impact. EnerMech provided experienced, trained and competent personnel to perform the services. The team offered integrated labor and equipment to enable the completion of the work scope. The services EnerMech provided were prioritized and aligned to key milestones identified on the project schedule.

Scope of work

EnerMech provided chemical degreasing services for the Elba Island LNG site. The degreasing scope applied to all the acid gas removal units of MMLS units 1 through 10, including the amine drain pipework, along with the amine storage and make-up systems for the balance of the project.

EnerMech also created a flange register database of an estimated 9,000 joints within the software information management for the balance of the project's pipework. The software information management engineer received the flange tags from IHI subcontractors, completed bolting work packs and provided the contractor with real-time progress reports. The scope included creating flange management work packs and work instructions as necessary, issuing uniquely numbered flange tags to IHI subcontractors, receiving completed tags from IHI subcontractors, updating flange status and providing flange management status reports.

The scope of commissioning for leak testing all hydrocarbon systems included the balance of project and MMLS units 1 through 10. The leak testing was conducted in two phases: Phase 1 balance of project and MMLS unit 1 and Phase 2 MMLS.

Lube oil flushing scope of work for the Elba LNG liquefaction project covered the provision of all necessary equipment, personnel, engineering, tools and consumables. The flushing scope applied to all mixed refrigerants for compressors A and B mixed refrigerate cycle of the MMLS units, along with K4007 and K4008 pipeline compressor systems for the balance of the project.

