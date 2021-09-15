Dream it. Do it. Southeast Texas celebrates five years of resolving the region’s skilled workforce shortage

Dream it. Do It. Southeast Texas, a grassroots effort aimed at creating awareness and raising the perception of industry jobs, celebrated its fifth-year anniversary on August 18, 2021.

In 2016, a growing national problem of skilled workforce shortages threatened the Gulf Coast region. In response, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region founded the Dream It. Do It. Southeast Texas Education Foundation as a way to leverage power behind the national Dream It. Do It. movement. Later, The Greater Houston Partnership recognized the value of the Dream It. Do It. vision and created Upskill Houston as a way to pursue the same goals. Founding organizations Economic Alliance, BASF, INEOS Olefins & Polymers, San Jacinto Community College, and Lee College all supported the initiative.

“This is a great milestone for the organization and for the gulf-coast region. Over 42,000 students were educated by the Dream It. Do It. Initiative,” said President of Economic Alliance Chad Burke. “As a result, the Greater Houston area has been able to fill industry positions with highly skilled and motivated individuals. I cannot thank the hundreds of Ambassadors in all the participating organizations enough. It is because of their hard work and drive that we have achieved this milestone.”

By engaging students at key points in their career decision-making process, Dream It. Do It. Southeast Texas has been successfully recruiting the next generation workforce. The initiative helps facilitate communication and action through several programs such as Manufacturing Day, which helps to show students the reality of modern manufacturing careers. Other initiatives include career fairs, outstanding training, ambassador programs, and more. In addition to the thousands of students, 5,655 teachers, aids, and other influencers were educated through industry-based events resulting from the Dream It. Do It. Initiative.

Glenn Johnson, Head of Workforce Development for BASF North America said, “The Dream It. Do It. Southeast TX Education Foundation is, by far, the most impactful organization for technical education awareness for middle and high school children in the greater Houston area. The quality of live presentations, the willingness to go to any school upon request, and the resources as well as knowledge of Patti and her industry Ambassadors are matched by none.”

Dream it. Do It. Southeast Texas plans to continue extending and improving its reach to more students and influencers in the coming years.

To learn more, please visit www.dreamitdoittx.org/