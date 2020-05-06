Downtime is money lost

A leading provider of industrial semi-permanent and temporary structures, Mahaffey has been in business for almost 100 years, and there isn't much the company hasn't seen. Its people pride themselves on providing customizable, turnkey solutions that protect your bottom line.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures

Consider this: You can lose up to 21 hours per month for every employee who drives 30 minutes off-site to retrieve equipment or take a lunch break. For a crew of 100, that equates to nearly 2,200 hours lost per month.

Mahaffey's industrial fabric structures can be placed on-site on nearly any surface, without the need for an engineered foundation. Alleviate downtime by keeping crews and equipment on-site and protected from harsh conditions.

Mahaffey's structures offer optimal performance and an advantage that outweighs traditional buildings: extreme flexibility. As space needs often change without notice, your Mahaffey structure can change with them. Constructed in 5-meter (16.5-foot) increments, the modular design allows segments to be added and removed as needed.

With over 3 million square feet of fabric structure on-hand, Mahaffey can mobilize quickly and get your organization on track to generate revenue. For small tent solutions, next-day installation for select locations is offered exclusively from Mahaffey's newly opened Houston Depot.

Mahaffey's renowned MAX 756TM blast-resistant tent meets all the blast criteria of RP 756 and provides a spacious, scalable interior, efficient climate control and a streamlined footprint. Other temporary or semi-permanent structures include the Mahaffey Tension Series (MTS)TM, Super SeriesTM and MegaStructureTM -- each engineered to be relocatable and able to withstand winds up to 130 miles per hour, as well as heavy rain and snow loads.

Each of Mahaffey's structures is customized with next-level amenities to perfectly suit your needs. The company has an extensive inventory of flooring, lighting systems, HVAC units, picnic tables, Massive Mahaffey fans and wall types -- including insulated steel walls. In addition to standard personnel doors and overhead roll-up doors, Mahaffey offers the exclusive XtensionTM Door, a fully retractable fabric door able to open or close in just three minutes.

Mahaffey excels at 'firsts'

As a leader in fabric-structure design and engineering, Mahaffey is uniquely qualified to plan and install projects that competitors cannot touch and has built many structures that are industry firsts.

Mahaffey recently designed and installed a massive containment structure fitted with roll-up and personnel doors, exit light kits and air-purification systems to cover a 70,200-square-foot fully operational landfill. Mahaffey's portfolio spans numerous industries and functional needs. Its expert team thrives on meeting challenges head-on to achieve results for clients.

Behind every project's success is a world-class project manager, and when millions of dollars are on the line, effective project management is vital. Mahaffey's project managers are experts not only in their industry but also in yours -- able to anticipate curveballs and the special requirements of your project.

With a dependable, responsive, single point of contact from initial call to project completion and dismantling, you can focus on your project while Mahaffey takes care of the details of your structure.

Safety at the core

The last thing you need is a project delay because of a jobsite injury or missing certification. You want a safe, certified crew to ensure your project stays on track. And that's exactly what Mahaffey delivers.

Averaging nearly 19 million square feet of installations each year, Mahaffey's expert teams are extensively safety-trained and maintain critical, site-specific credentials and safety certifications, so you know your installation is in the most qualified hands in the industry.

Picking the right fabric structure provider for your project is like choosing the right tool for a job. Mahaffey provides expert project managers, customizable solutions and unbeatable safety records to get the job done right -- on schedule and on budget.

For more information or to request a free quote, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (855) 977-1763.