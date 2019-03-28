Downstream 2019: A game-changer for downstream professionals

Downstream 2019, already renowned for being the most significant meeting place for global downstream professionals, will be taken to an entirely new level in Houston this June, with the number of attendees set to triple.

It will bring together 10,000-plus downstream professionals to create the first-ever one-stop shop for anyone across the petrochemical, chemical, refining and LNG value chains.

"After four years' work in the petrochemicals, chemicals, LNG and refining space, and the injection of more resources, we're super-excited that Downstream 2019 is at the forefront of the booming downstream industry," said Kerr Jeferies, project director at Petrochemical Update, the team behind the event.

Over two days, 3,000 conference attendees are expected, of which 35 percent will be owner-operators. That in itself is industry-leading. Then, more than 7,000 visitors are anticipated at the exhibition, which will feature 350 trade booths -- more than double last year's figure.

Against the backdrop of the downstream industry's incredible growth, the market must address continuing instability in oil prices, the second wave of megaprojects, disruptions in technology, the threat of trade war and a new consumer focus on sustainability. This perfect storm has resulted in a reconfiguration of the status quo. The industry needs to change rapidly.

"Downstream 2019 truly is the place where downstream professionals meet to learn, network and do business. There is no excuse not to attend -- and the good news is that owner-operators and technical EPCs get complimentary tickets." - Kerr Jeferies, Petrochemical Update

"There has never been a more pressing need for the entire downstream community to come together and share ideas, make new connections and inspire the next generation," said Jeferies.

The stellar speaker lineup includes some of the biggest names in the industry, who will tackle issues across the entire downstream value chain, providing insights into industry challenges and possible solutions.

Attendees can look forward to keynote talks and panels by Stuart Bradie, CEO of KBR; Alasdair Cathcart, president of Oil, Gas and Chemicals for Bechtel; Samik Mukherjee, COO of McDermott; Andrew Stuart, CEO of Wood Americas; and Jim Brittain, president of Fluor Energy and Chemicals.

What's more, Downstream 2019's world-class program includes five outstanding tracks serving the entire value chain: Engineering & Construction; Reliability & Maintenance; Shutdowns & Turnarounds; an all-new Process Engineering & Technology track; and Supply Chain & Logistics, with relevant content for every attendee's entire organization.

Speaking to more than 3,000 of North America's most influential operators, refiners and EPCs, new and returning expert speakers will deliver the very latest case studies, allowing you to develop world-class projects right now.

Those confirmed already include: ExxonMobil Vice President (VP) of Project Management Decie Autin, Cheniere Energy Executive Advisor Ed Lehotsky, SABIC General Manager of Global Engineering & Project Management Jim Ellis, Meridian Energy Chief Projects Officer Lance Medlin, Dow Global Maintenance & Reliability Director Tony Barre, Covestro VP Technical Site Manager Victor Ortega, LyondellBasell Global Manager of Performance Improvement Jeff Brock, BASF Head of Global Supply Chain & Logistics Helen De Wachter, and many more.

On both days, there will be a vastly expanded workshop program (with discipline- specific technical sessions), roundtables, industry-leading panels, and the very latest case studies designed to cover every key job role and competency from journeymen to the most senior executives.

Additionally, the world's largest downstream trade show will pioneer free content theaters that will showcase the industry's latest and greatest and deliver cutting-edge technical content from industry partners, associations and major working groups. Major players such as BearingPoint and ROCKWOOL will showcase the latest technology with hands-on demonstrations -- with Bentley Systems even confirmed to deliver an all-new free-to-attend "Advanced Work Packaging Training for Contractors" at 9 a.m. June 12. The expo hall will also feature a VIP lounge sponsored by Zachry, prime networking areas, exclusive meeting spaces, VIP rooms and much more.

Upgrades to the popular free 1-2-1 meetings service give attendees unrivaled access to prospective suppliers and clients. By pre-booking meetings before the event, attendees can maximize the benefits of their convention experience.

Significantly expanded networking opportunities mean greater opportunities for downstream professionals to grow their businesses.

The convention provides downstream professionals with unrivaled access to top-level executives: 85 percent of attendees at Downstream 2019 are decision makers, purchasers and influencers. As spending on capital projects, maintenance and turnarounds is set to increase, this figure is expected to rise in 2019.

As the downstream industry's renaissance continues, there is evidence of growing optimism in the downstream sector. What better place to gauge the temperature of the industry than at the world's premier and largest downstream event?

Downstream 2019 will take place June 11-12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The exhibition and conference is organized by Petrochemical Update, part of FCBI Energy Ltd.

For more information and full event details, visit www.downstreamevent.com or call (800) 814-3459.

