Discover food, music, culture and more on Louisiana’s byways

Louisiana is full of stories, and yours can start with a drive along one of the state's 19 scenic byways. From historic treasures and music festivals to country kitchens and coastal wetlands teeming with wildlife, each drive offers an authentic taste of Louisiana food, music, culture and natural beauty.

Music, attractions and historic sites tell fascinating stories of the rich history of Louisiana up and down each unique byway. Check out the five trails and byways below for examples of varied experiences visitors can have:

The Boom or Bust Byway, which runs along Highway 2, pays tribute to the fortunes made and lost in this area. Along the way, visitors can take in the beauty of north Louisiana, known for its rolling hills, tall pines, and beautiful lakes and bayous. Oil derricks stand as reminders of the state's longtime ties to the energy industry, while fields of cotton and tranquil cattle pastures reflect the ongoing importance of agriculture.

Looping along the path of a former channel of the Mississippi River, Bayou Teche Byway winds through south Louisiana's lush swamps and moss-draped bayous. From its southernmost point in Morgan City to its northern end in Arnaudville, the byway crosses beautiful marshes and fields of sugar cane, connecting lovely towns that have well-preserved historic districts. Sample Acadian culture in cafes and dancehalls that serve up Cajun and zydeco music along with boiled crawfish and etouffee.

Once a primary channel of the Red River, the Cane River is now an oxbow lake bordered by corn and soybean farms, thick stands of sugar cane and pecan orchards. The Cane River National Heritage Trail begins in charming Natchitoches, which served as the setting for the film "Steel Magnolias." Tracing the river, the trail winds through rich farmland and pretty towns, ending at Cloutierville, once the home of writer Kate Chopin.

Louisiana's prairies, marshes and shores teem with wildlife. A drive along the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road allows visitors to experience nature's bounty up close. In fact, signs along the route mark regular spots for alligator crossings. The beauty of this remote terrain, often referred to as Louisiana's Outback, is readily accessible and includes four wildlife refuges as well as 26 miles of natural Gulf of Mexico beaches.

Louisiana roads play an integral role in the state's economy, its heritage and the everyday lives of citizens. The mission of the Louisiana Byways Program is to identify a distinctive collection of roads and their stories in order to recognize, educate, preserve and enhance the visitor experience and to promote the collection to achieve sustainable economic and tourism development opportunities.

For more information, visit https:// LouisianaByways.com.

