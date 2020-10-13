CTI annual conference 2021 in April

HOUSTON, TX – October 12, 2020

Several months ago, we shared an update about our uncertainty around holding the CTI Annual Conference in February 2021. Since then, a lot of

things have changed, and a lot of things haven't changed. In this time, we’ve had numerous discussions about what an annual conference could, or should, look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we would want to make. We also talked about the different options available to us, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in international, national, and local health guidelines in the months ahead. After considering all of our options, we have come to the decision to reschedule our CTI Annual Conference in 2021 to April 11-15 at the Sheraton New Orleans in Louisiana.

We’ll tell you more about our plans as they develop, but in the meantime, we hope to feature your paper, see your company's exhibit, and see you at the CTI Expo.

Stay safe and stay well,

Virginia ManserCTI Administrator