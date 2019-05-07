Control turnaround cost with temporary structures

Sometimes the 80/20 rule spells disaster. According to McKinsey, over 80 percent of turnarounds experience cost overruns. One possible explanation? Cost control and forecasting are implemented on fewer than 20 percent of turnarounds.

CAMILLE CURRY-THEIS - Project Manager, Mahaffey Fabric Structures

To prevent dreaded scope creep that will quickly balloon your budget, experts recommend beginning planning for large and medium turnarounds 12-18 months in advance. To further protect your bottom line, you may have considered including temporary structures in your contingency plans.

Turnarounds displace workers who need a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, equipment and materials that need to be relocated during maintenance necessitate durable, environmentally resistant storage facilities. Temporary structures address both needs. When your jobsite has durable spaces that are easy to access, your projects can remain on task without turnaround interference compromising machinery or quality of work.

Temporary industrial fabric structures keep critical materials near the worksite for timely access by employees. They can also be equipped with the necessary features to allow work to continue during turnaround maintenance events. Customization and flexibility are two key advantages of temporary structures. Selecting the right features for your project and managing them appropriately are keys to maximizing the overall budget efficiency of your temporary structure and your turnaround. Read on for three expert tips to help you do just that:

Evaluate your climate control needs. Consider whether you need HVAC or simple air movement to control the temperature and humidity level. For structures in relatively hot or cold climates, a properly maintained HVAC system will efficiently keep your structure's interior at the optimal temperature and humidity level. For cold, snowy climates, heating your structure with HVAC or a standalone heater will not only maintain a comfortable environment, but also help melt snow that might accumulate on the roof, preserving your structure's integrity. For structures located in temperate climates, large ceiling fans or gable ventilation fans are ideal cooling options. They operate on less energy than an HVAC system and, in most structures, 20-foot fans cool the interior roughly 6 to 8 degrees. If humidity is a concern, simple ventilation keeps the interior at the appropriate moisture level.

Consider the overall cost. Reducing energy costs starts with selecting the right amenities for your project. LED lights are a great energy-saving option. LEDs use about a quarter of the energy of traditional high-bay lights. As you can imagine, the energy savings can add up to a significant amount over time and multiple turnarounds. Ask your vendor for a cost comparison of all your lighting options so you can choose the best -- and most cost-effective -- option for your needs.

Close the door. It sounds simple, but reminding your workers to keep your doors closed when heat or air is running is crucial. In a busy facility, it's easy to forget to close personnel or even large roll-up doors. Remember, when you leave a door open, you are paying to heat or cool the air outside the structure.

Don't get caught on the wrong side of the 80/20 rule. Temporary structures -- including engineered blast-resistant and non-blast structures -- provide a safer working environment that allows for maximum productivity and efficiency during turnarounds. Temporary structures are also customizable, so they can be designed to counteract potential risk factors and maximize energy efficiency. Additionally, the fully customizable nature of temporary structures means the amenities you include can be augmented or removed as time progresses and the needs for the turnaround shift, saving even more money.

For more information, call Camille Curry-Theis at (832) 459-0055 or email her at Camille@MahaffeyUSA.com.

