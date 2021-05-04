Contract awarded for custom designed railcar platform

Benko Products Inc. was recently sought out to manufacture a complex, integrated railcar and truck loading system for a major chemical client. After numerous engineering hours, the client awarded the contract to Benko.

The rail loading rack was to be located between two rail spurs so it could service railcars on each side. Crossover stairs and catwalks would allow operators to safely cross over the rail tracks while loading the cars. Each loading spot needed safety bridges to allow operators access to the connections on the railcar. Pneumatic safety cages were necessary so operators would be surrounded by safety handrails during the entire loading process.

The client desired to be able to load multiple compatible products from each loading spot. A product selector arm -- spring-balanced and articulated for ease of use -- was designed to enable operators to move easily between different product feed lines.

Each rail loading spot and an adjacent truck bottom-unloading station also needed metering and process-control skids that could interface with a central programmable logic controller (PLC) cabinet located in an operator building. The system also had to communicate with the new chemical plant's distributed control system, and keep track of the numerous safety instrumentation devices Benko supplied, such as proximity switches to inform the PLC which product line had been selected and overfill protection sensors to prevent product spills.

Benko coordinated the manufacturing efforts of four different vendors and directly manufactured the platform structure, stairs, pneumatic cages, safety bridges and catwalks. Whether you are looking for a large integrated loading system like this one or something less complex, Benko can deliver.

The GREEN Access & Fall Protection product line offers gangways, loading racks, stationary and portable platforms, large tank truck and railcar loading systems, and much more.

For more information, visit www.benkoproducts.com or call (440) 934-2180.