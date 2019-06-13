Complete site acquisitions performed by industry experts

LCDC Vice President Sal Castaneda

Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Co. (LCDC) has over 40 years of experience handling and executing complete site acquisitions. The company's superintendents and project managers each have been with the company over 20 years, with some approaching 40 years of experience, in plant dismantling and removal. For your project needs, LCDC performs a variety of industrial demolition services, including site remediation, demolition and dismantling, asset recovery, plant dismantling and complete site acquisition.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with LCDC Vice President Sal Castaneda to learn more about the company's expertise in complete site acquisition and how the process of acquiring a facility or site works.

BIC: How does LCDC help a plant owner get rid of an entire plant?

CASTANEDA: Oftentimes, facility owners have to make room for new projects or operations, and sometimes the owner wants to divest the entire site. When they're making room for a new facility in the original footprint, getting rid of the old structures becomes the topic of discussion. A regular question might be, "Who will help us get rid of these structures without causing more headache or confusion?" This is a common facility dilemma. LCDC has been removing this problem since 1973. We have unique capabilities and experience in the industry that allow us to market and sell the plant assets at maximum value for a facility owner.

BIC: What steps are involved in a complete site acquisition?

CASTANEDA: As we all know, every successful endeavor starts with proper planning. LCDC has fine-tuned our steps of service when dealing with site acquisitions or plant liquidations. Conversations with the facility owner start the process of finding out what their plans are, what they want as a final product, and what plants, equipment or units are available for resale or removal. LCDC will then conduct a site visit and perform our due diligence to examine the equipment and process units and develop a complete proposal for the owner to maximize their return on their assets.

BIC: What does LCDC do after buying a facility?

CASTANEDA: Sometimes it's beneficial for both parties to have LCDC purchase an entire facility. After buying the facility, we negotiate a period of time with the plant owner to allow us to market the plant and equipment for sale. During this time, we market and sell plants or equipment and remove them for the new buyers. The negotiation also sets a date when all the equipment or plants must be removed from the property. After all the "t's" are crossed and "i's" dotted, we can get to work. It all comes down to what works best for our client.

BIC: Can LCDC buy just one unit in a plant or refinery?

CASTANEDA: LCDC can take out specific units of a plant even when the job requires maneuvering in tight spaces. With our specialized equipment and manpower, we can surgically remove any asset in question. We have done this many times since our founding days 46 years ago. LCDC specializes in removing select units inside an operating plant or refinery. It is then up to us to market the sale of these assets, whether it be for the owner or for LCDC after we buy the assets outright. We have relocated ammonia, nitric acid, methanol and formaldehyde plants for reuse, just to name a few.

BIC: What makes LCDC a better choice than others?

CASTANEDA: LCDC has more experience than any other company in the industry that conducts complete site acquisitions. We have performed complete site acquisitions throughout the U.S., Canada and in Puerto Rico. Our longstanding relationships make us the best option for efficient project execution.

For more information, visit www. lcdc-invirex.com or call (504) 464-0770.

