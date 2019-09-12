BIC Magazine helps companies showcase their industry expertise

BIC Alliance has helped hundreds of companies increase their market shares or make inroads into new markets with comprehensive marketing campaigns backed by a targeted message delivery.

For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity, education for industrial owners and quality leads.

Distributed 10 times a year to process- industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. The publication is distributed at trade shows and conventions, increasing readership and client exposure.

Working nationwide, McDonough Elevators uses BIC's marketing campaigns to showcase its experience in industry.

"BIC reaches a wide variety of industries that use our products and services, such as petrochemical, refining and power generation," said Gil Prado, regional sales manager at McDonough Elevators. "It's not only the owners within the industries BIC reaches; it's also the other subcontracting companies that work in these areas that utilize our products and services."

Prado feels the value of advertising in BIC is unmatched.

"We know BIC is genuinely interested in our success," he said. "Many people we call on read or are familiar with BIC Magazine. The magazine makes it easy for its clients to network with potential customers and develop lasting relationships."

Eco-Staff is another company that has utilized BIC for several years.

"Ever since we started advertising in BIC, we have booked several contracts directly from the exposure, plus we have received numerous calls from other prospective clients," said Harry Black, co-founder of Eco-Staff. "We continue to utilize BIC's database service and its gift subscription program, and the articles and ads we run help us a ton. BIC has generated other opportunities for us outside the magazine, and we are getting direct referrals for companies that require our services. We have been extremely pleased with our investment."

For more information on McDonough Elevators, visit www.mcdelevators.com or call (888) 525-1375.

For more information on Eco-Staff, visit www.eco-staff.com or call (800) 764-8532.