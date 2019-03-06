BIC Magazine helps companies make the right connections

bic cover advertise page

Industrial service providers continue to find value through a partnership with BIC Alliance. Well-crafted editorial and advertisements in BIC Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity and quality leads.

Distributed 10 times a year to process- industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. The publication is distributed at trade shows and conventions, increasing readership and client exposure.

Alliance Safety Council is one company that has seen the value of sharing its messages through BIC Magazine.

"BIC is a great option for companies looking to get in front of a variety of industries," said Joelle McGehee, vice president of business development, Alliance Safety Council. "At Alliance Safety Council, we have several different programs and products, and BIC allows us to tap into a diverse readership. BIC also offers us an opportunity to reach the right people and tell our story, which spans over six decades.

"Our partnership with BIC has helped us in many ways over the years. They're always extremely responsive. If we're looking to connect with a particular person or division of a company, they really come through for us. They're great at helping us make those connections."

Whether a company's niche is safety, manufacturing, environmental or maintenance, service providers find value through a partnership with BIC Magazine. BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

Mustang Sampling's campaigns in BIC Magazine are geared toward gaining brand recognition within the LNG and NGL market spaces.

"BIC is very beneficial if you are trying to get your brand in front of people throughout the Gulf Coast. Someone at Mustang walked into a client's office, and BIC Magazine was open on the table," said Deborah Sill, director of marketing and communications, Mustang Sampling. "That's proof BIC is being read by our customers. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our marketing pieces in BIC, especially on the recent executive profile about Mustang Sampling Owner and CEO Kenneth Thompson (Nov. 2018, pg. 23).

"We believe that increasing our written pieces in BIC will help increase the knowledge base regarding gas sampling and the importance behind how and why it is done."

For more information on Alliance Safety Council, visit www.alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (225) 766-0955.

For more information on Mustang Sampling, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Earl Heard or Thomas Brinsko at (281) 538-9996, or visit BICMagazine.com.

View in Digital Edition