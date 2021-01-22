An expansion joint provider ready for any application

Proco Products Inc. is the global leader in the design and supply of expansion joints for piping/ducting systems. For over 35 years, Proco has prided itself on offering the most complete line of products to suit a variety of applications. Although the company's primary focus is rubber and molded PTFE expansion joints for industrial pumps, piping systems and ducting systems, Proco also offers braided flexible hose assemblies, low-torque sealing gaskets, rubber duckbill check valves and pipe penetration seals.

Valve

Proco is involved in several technical and trade organizations, such as the Fluid Sealing Association (FSA) -- Rubber Expansion Joint Division and Non-Metallic Ducting Expansion Joint Division. One of Proco's own, Rob Coffee, vice president of sales and marketing, is FSA's current president and on its board of directors. Coffee also sits on technical committees to ensure the continued development of proper expansion joint design for industries served. Other associations Proco is proud to be a member of are the National Association of Hose and Accessory Distributors, Water Environment Federation, American Water Works Association, Industrial Distributor Co-op and Cooling Tower Institute.

Not only does Proco have a dynamic product range, but the company also aims to accommodate as many industry standards as possible. One of the most recent certifications Proco acquired is NSF/ANSI 61 Standard certification on its Rubber EPDM Expansion Joints and ProFlex Rubber Check Valve product line.

To further enhance Proco's ability to provide its customers with the best products and service, the company is also in the process of obtaining the ISO9001 certification. ISO is a worldwide organization that develops documents of "requirements, specifications, guidelines or characteristics that can be used consistently to ensure that materials, products, processes and services are fit for their purpose."

Proco provides its customers with comprehensive services and tools to help aid them in product selection. Customers can gain instant access to design and technical information on expansion joints using the 3DX Media platform. Through 3DX Media, Proco's standard products are available for download in various computer-aided design (CAD) formats, including SolidWorks, ProE and AutoCAD, allowing engineers to download models for use in designing their piping schemes, learn more about Proco product lines, and access immediate technical design information for early implementation into their piping applications.

Expansion joint submittals can also now be downloaded from Proco's website. Having downloadable submittal forms is a great way to help a design engineer or end user define the product needed and see exactly what they would be getting.

Proco Products Inc. operates worldwide through a global agent and distribution network, providing a wide range of products and services. Proco's main goal is to provide superior service to the demanding marketplace. Quality and service will always be Proco's highest priorities. With more than $3 million in inventory, Proco maintains one of the largest product inventories in North America. Contact Proco for pricing and availability on the appropriate expansion joint or check valve for your application.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (209) 943-6088.