Air-Light EX: Explosion-proof area light

Air Systems recently added the portable and explosion-proof Air-Light® EX to its hazardous area lighting product line. The EX provides high lumen output with hands-free operation both indoors and outdoors, in any weather condition and in the most demanding, hazardous work locations and environments.

The EX utilizes the familiar Air-Light orange roller-case design, allowing for rapid deployment of the lights without the need to use tools for setup. The twin EX light heads rise up to 70 inches from the ground on an aluminum mast, allowing the heads to move independently in any direction and providing 360-degree coverage of light in a 60-degree flood pattern.

Each light head provides 2,500 lumens per light and is powered by a 12-volt DC rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack. Run times vary from 3.5 hours or more when illuminating both lights on the highest setting of 5,000 lumens to 14 hours or more on the lowest setting of 1,250 lumens. The battery packs are designed and certified as safe to change in the hazardous location, providing continuous light without having to leave the work area.

The case features dual locking legs that extend 16 inches to stabilize the light's base on uneven terrain and a third stabilizer leg in the rear to provide additional stability in windy and uneven ground conditions. The mast and legs fold into the integral case, which includes a compartment that holds up to two extra battery packs and a charger in the easy-to-transport case.

Air-Light EX's applications include hazardous locations such as chemical plants; storage tank inspections; power generation and maintenance facilities including electric, nuclear, hydropower and natural gas; water and wastewater treatment plants; shipyards; oil and gas facilities; refineries; and utility locations.

× 1 of 4 Expand The Air-Light® EX provides high lumen output with hands-free operation for hazardous locations both indoors and outdoors, in any weather condition. × 2 of 4 Expand The Air-Light® EX case features duallocking legs that extend 16 inches to stabilizethe light’s base on uneven terrainand a third stabilizer leg in the rear toprovide additional stability in windy anduneven ground conditions. × 3 of 4 Expand The twin EX light heads rise up to 70 inches from the ground on an aluminum mast, providing 360-degree coverage of light in a 60-degree flood pattern. × 4 of 4 Expand Run times of the Air-Light® EX vary from 3.5 hours or more when illuminating both lights on the highest setting of 5,000 lumens to 14 hours or more on the lowest setting of 1,250 lumens. Prev Next

Explosion-proof certifications include:

Class I, Divisions 1 and 2; Groups C and D.

Class II, Divisions 1 and 2; Groups E, F and G.

CSA Zones 1 and 2; Zones 20, 21 and 22.

Approved for wet locations -- National Electrical Manufacturers Association Type 6P.

For more information on Air Systems International's lighting product line, including the new Air- Light EX, call the customer service department at (800) 866-8100, or visit www.airsystems.com and click on the "Portable Lighting" tab.