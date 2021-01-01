A conversation with Patricia Ruiz of Ion Science

Patricia Ruiz Operations ManagerION Science

In her new role as operations manager of ION Science Inc., Patricia Ruiz is utilizing decades of work experience to make the company better every day. Ruiz, who previously served as ION Science's accounting manager, has now taken on the primary responsibilities of managing all daily internal aspects of the company and its offices; facilitating the hiring process; and overseeing human resources matters, budget reporting and product disbursement.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with Ruiz to discuss her career path, the lessons she's learned as a woman in a male-dominated field and ION Science's continued growth.

Q: What led to your position at ION Science?

A: In 1994, I was new to a big city with no cellphone or internet. I had to search for a job through the newspaper, and I was lucky to find a job as a receptionist. The person in charge of the purchasing department resigned on my first day, so I started in purchasing and inventory control -- not as a receptionist. With my past job experience in payroll, accounting and administration, my managers slowly delegated more responsibilities and gave me the opportunity to go to college. They paid my community college tuition for accounting. This company was my family for 20 years. I stayed there through a couple of promotions, one bankruptcy, two acquisitions and a few lows.

That's where I met Terry Deeds, who is now ION Science's general manager. I was his right hand for almost seven years. When he started at ION Science, he offered me the accounting manager position and the opportunity to use my skills and experience to reorganize a company that was crying out for change. With dedication and hard work, we both managed to grow sales $2.1 million more than previous years and gross margins over 50 percent.

Q: What is the biggest news at ION Science right now?

A: Our company is continuously striving to be an industry innovator. We recently launched a new website and personal gas detection product line.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: I have learned to say "no." You don't have to be a people-pleaser. As a woman, I've learned it is not easy to succeed in a male-dominated workplace, so it is important to speak up when you notice an issue.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I was lucky enough that when my first child started elementary school, my employer at the time gave me the option to organize my work schedule around my child's school hours. I never had to work full time then, so I had no issues balancing my work and home life. My employer was happy as long as I got my work done. My kids are grown up now, so I don't have that issue at ION Science. I am now free to dedicate 100 percent to my job.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I enjoy random, spontaneous road trip vacations to small towns, country roads or just to any unexpected place. You can discover the coolest things along the way, browse antique shops and more. Many people don't understand the appeal of old, vintage or aged pieces. I love to take a moment to step inside little shops and feel the history that surrounds them. Antiques keep history alive and help to carry on the memories of those who have come before us.

For more information, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.