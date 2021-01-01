A conversation with Kevin Warner of Mustang Sampling

Kevin Warner Chief Technology OfficerMustang Sampling

Six years ago, Kevin Warner decided to leave his comfortable position with a large corporation to help lead a small, privately held company into the future. That company was Mustang Sampling, and Warner now serves as its chief technology officer. BIC Magazine recently visited with Warner to learn more about natural gas technologies and applications and how Mustang Sampling is growing in new markets, particularly when it comes to renewable natural gas (RNG).

Q: What led to your position at Mustang Sampling?

A: Mustang Sampling has been a market leader since its inception in 2008, and the company's growth could only be sustained if it developed more technologies to address the expanding natural gas industry, which includes LNG, RNG and NGLs. I used to sell ultrasonic meters to Mustang Sampling, and I knew the owner long before I went to work for the company. During a lunch meeting, we developed a plan for Mustang Sampling going forward, with the two of us working together. I have a technical background in cryogenics and natural gas measurement that tied in extremely well with the core capabilities of Mustang Sampling, plus I brought a more structured approach to the organization from my experiences with Emerson and Elster American Meter, which is now Honeywell. We decided to move forward six years ago, and I haven't looked back since.

The most important part of my position is providing perspectives on potential opportunities, especially as they relate to technical challenges. There are so many areas of potential activity, so we need to focus on the right ones or we'll simply distract ourselves from what is most important.

Q: What is the biggest news at Mustang Sampling right now?

A: There are two active fronts within the company as both LNG and RNG markets are growing, and Mustang Sampling has unique products designed for each. We have spent a significant amount of effort redesigning our LNG vaporizing and analysis systems to accommodate more applications. As North American exports expand along the Gulf Coast, the challenges grow, and our engineering team needs to be fully engaged. On the RNG side, renewable energy sources are obviously important throughout not only the U.S. but also the rest of the world. The challenges of analyzing the gas from new sources are limitless; however, Mustang Sampling's core competency is gas sampling for analysis, putting RNG right into our bailiwick.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We expect to grow in new markets and expand in traditional ones. As a primary goal in new markets, nontraditional methane sources will become more complex, making analysis more important. RNG will undoubtedly expand and play a larger role in the global energy picture. We also know hydrogen as a fuel, either pure or as an additive, will require significant attention. In traditional markets, natural gas will continue to gain market share as a portion of total energy sources, since it is the cleanest hydrocarbon available. We will continue to work with our traditional customers to provide the cleanest energy possible to residential, commercial, industrial and power providers.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: All chief technology officers underestimate the amount of time they will spend studying market conditions and managing personnel. The position isn't all technical, which would be fun, so a solid grounding in people and markets is essential, along with an understanding of the technology.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I'm not sure if it's "fun," but I grew up in a predominantly Amish area, and I attended a Brethren college as an undergraduate. Brethren and the Amish both teach pacifism.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.