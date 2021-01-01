A conversation with Jim Small of Harrington Hoists Inc.

Jim Small, vice president of sales for Harrington Hoists Inc., has served the company for over a decade, taking on a number of different roles since he was hired right out of college as an end-user specialist. In his current role, he oversees the company’s sales operations in a large geographic area. BICMagazine recently sat down with Small to learn more about his career path, Harrington’sresponse to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the company has in store for 2021.

Q: What led to your position at Harrington?

A: I was hired by Harrington directly out of college as an "end-user specialist." They took a risk on a kid right out of college with no experience in the corporate world and assigned me to work directly with their customers. I still appreciate that opportunity every day. In this position, I drove the Harrington demo van across the country working with individual salespeople, giving hands-on training directly to end users and dealers. After one year of doing this, I was moved to a sales territory based out of Cincinnati covering three states.

After 10 years, I was promoted to Midwest regional sales manager and international sales manager, where I oversaw six sales territories in the Midwest and was responsible for Harrington's new international expansion into Latin America. After about nine years in those roles, I came into the position of vice president of sales, overseeing all of Harrington's sales efforts throughout the U.S. and Latin America. I'm proud to be a part of a great team and corporation.

Q: What is the biggest news at Harrington right now?

A: I would say our overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our people responded quickly by transitioning 90 percent of our office staff to work remotely and instituting specific guidelines for the on-site office and shop personnel. In June 2020, Harrington was recognized by Baker Tilly for our COVID-19 response and preparedness as a company that responded exceptionally well. We implemented cost-cutting measures and furloughed employees while keeping these changes invisible to our customers. Fortunately, the majority of furloughed employees are back and business is picking up month to month.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Harrington is currently the market share leader in our segment; however, we continue to develop and release new products. Our objective is to expand our overall offering to the industrial market. In the future, you will see Harrington launching new offerings that are not necessarily hoists but that actually complement our line of hoists and cranes. COVID-19 has delayed our releases, but we are on track to come out with new products this coming year.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: My best tactic has been getting to know our people and having a personal relationship with them. Our business is all about building relationships, and that starts with the people you work with.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: My family runs a fine dining restaurant in the Cleveland area, where I grew up. I spent my very early years washing dishes and, as I got older, moved into busing and waiting tables throughout college. The service industry is a tough business that influenced me to become the kind of person I am today.

