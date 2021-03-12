A conversation with James Allphin of Industrial Tent Systems

James “Trey” Allphin, Director of Business Development, Industrial Tent Systems

James "Trey" Allphin has been in his role as director of business development at Industrial Tent Systems for nearly a year, and during that time, the company has experienced a large uptick in business. For more than 35 years, Industrial Tent Systems has dedicated massive efforts to serving the Houston and Gulf Coast areas by providing best-in-class temporary tent structures and life support solutions to clients seeking durable sheltering through its promise of "faster, safer, better."

BIC Magazine spoke with Allphin about the company's unprecedented growth in 2020 and how he intends to keep business booming.

Q: What led to your position at Industrial Tent Systems?

A: I have worked in the industry for the past 11 years in a sales management role. My decision to take on this position with Industrial Tent Systems/Lodging Solutions in May 2020 came about due to the massive amount of opportunity to capture market share along the Gulf Coast. I have known the Bolton family for years, and I am very excited to help grow their business.

Q: What is the biggest news at Industrial Tent Systems right now?

A: Right now, we are rolling out our blast-resistant tents to the market. This is exciting, as most plants are requiring a more robust solution for temporary structures. Being able to meet their needs along with providing a better, safer product is what we strive for as a business.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: We are in a unique business. Aside from industrial tents, we also respond to emergencies such as the hurricanes that devastated parts of Louisiana last year. At a moment's notice, we were able to deploy base camps for thousands of linemen in the Westlake and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, areas. Feeding and housing these workers who were helping to restore power to folks in dire need has been the most important and rewarding work of my career.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: We have enjoyed some great success this past year regarding growth by diversifying our services and offerings. My personal goal is to see that growth continue in 2021.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has slowed our industry regarding industrial project work. Through continued efforts to expand our customer base and service offerings, we hope to be the leader in solutions for temporary structures along the Gulf Coast and nationwide. The big goal is to continue to capture business and build predictable, sustainable revenue for years to come.

Just this past year alone, we have expanded into new markets. We are now positioning ourselves to work closely with the military, hospitals and other government entities on a regular basis. We are looking at a few more markets as well, but everyone will have to wait and see what they are.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Well, if you ask my wife you might get a different answer, but I maintain a good work/home life balance by making time for my family. However, I have a difficult time unplugging. It's just in my nature to want to be connected to what's going on. That being said, I always set aside time to play catch with my sons, take my wife out for some alone time and enjoy our weekends together as a family.

For more information, visit www.industrialtentsystems.com or call (866) 299-6119.