Protect floors and surfaces during crucial tasks

Durable floor protection materials are a necessity before the start of any construction project. Contractors often use a variety of materials, such as paper, cardboard and plastic, to cover floors. A few factors that determine which material you should use include budget, space and ease of installation. There are many options for good floor protection to choose from, as there are numerous eco-friendly and convenient options that make it easy to protect your floors and maintain a safe and healthy environment.

One option is rubber runner mats, which are a great way to safeguard floors. Rubber mats make it easy to protect surfaces during construction in high-traffic areas, such as gyms, and are available in an interlocking design style. A second option is walk-off mats, which protect against dirt and debris. Once the mat is full of dirt, the surface layer peels away and reveals a new, clean surface. Self-adhesive, nonslip films are another type of plastic designed to protect carpets and other types of floors. They are also durable, making them resistant to punctures and tears.

Among the best options to use in a room or hallway are plastic floor covers, which are reusable and long-lasting to save time and money. Temporary plastic floor covers can collect debris and are manufactured to resist tears, abrasions and a variety of other harsh circumstances.

Plastic films provide consistent masking. Most plastic protection films provide thin yet durable protection for an entire room. This is an especially great choice for projects where debris is constantly present. A second advantage is carpet protection. Plastic film covers provide ideal carpet protection and prevent damage and stains, while also being very affordable. Some film covers are even transparent, allowing you to see your flooring while you work. Lastly, many types of plastic floor covers can also be used as an underlayment.

Reef Industries provides protective surface covers used on decks, tiles, walkways and other flooring surface areas during construction and maintenance. The company's internally reinforced polyethylene laminates are ideal for marine shipbuilding, aircraft, boats, yachts, building construction sites, hospitals, universities, government projects, utilities companies, restoration projects and general construction.

Reef Industries provides material grades from various brands, including GriffolynÂ® and PermalonÂ®. Griffolyn TX-1600 G is a three-ply laminate that combines two layers of UV-stabilized polyethylene and a high-strength cord grid. It is engineered to provide strength and durability in a lightweight material. GriffmedÂ® is an antislip product that is absorbent and easy to install and remove. GriffguardÂ® is an antislip temporary floor protection consisting of a 40-millimeter diamond plate that's puncture resistant and NFPA 701 approved.

PermalonÂ® X-210 G is a punctureand tear-resistant cross-laminated polyethylene. It is UV-stabilized to withstand prolonged exposure to sunlight and is not prone to environmental stress-cracking, so it can endure repeated thermal expansion and traction cycles. The Permalon products are available in various thicknesses, ranging from 10 millimeters to 40 millimeters, and smooth or diamond plate nonskid finishes. This durable material is easy to handle, cut and move around on the job. All rolls are tested and approved to meet industry and flame-retardant standards.

Reef Industries' materials are the solution for all floor protection needs and are engineered to provide a variety of options during projects. The company can fabricate custom materials dedicated to providing maximum protection during critical tasks. Reef Industries helps you save time and money by properly protecting your floors and other surfaces with materials that are the difference between getting the job done quickly within budget and having to repair or replace your floors time after time, which can be very costly in the long run.

Temporary floor protection requires the highest-quality products to ensure your floors and surfaces avoid unintended damage.

