Plaquemines port pursues crude oil export terminal

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tallgrass Energy and Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners will build a crude oil export terminal on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish. The proposed Plaquemines Liquids Terminal is permitted for up to 20 million barrels of crude oil storage and could be fully operational by mid-2020.

The project is planned as a public-private partnership, with multiple deepwater docks along the river to be furnished by the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District. The docking facilities will provide terminal operators with the ability to load and unload larger-capacity vessels now traversing the recently expanded Panama Canal.

The terminal would be fed by a pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 800,000 bpd from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Louisiana. Tallgrass Energy also plans to build an offshore pipeline extension, giving the terminal project the added capability of loading very large crude carriers. The project is expected to create 35 permanent direct jobs and at least 1,250 temporary construction jobs.

For more information, visit www. tallgrassenergylp.com or call (913) 928-6060.

Contanda to begin construction on Houston storage terminal

HOUSTON — Contanda Terminals LLC plans to construct a new, large-capacity storage terminal on its property along the Houston Ship Channel to support its strategic expansion into the petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage markets.

The new, state-of-the-art terminal will be called the Contanda Houston Jacintoport Terminal and will provide up to 3 million barrels of additional petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage capacity. The terminal complex will be situated at the company’s Jacintoport terminal site located at the Contanda Steel location, which was acquired in Q4 2016.

The construction began October 2018 and is expected to be operational during Q4 2019. During construction, the project will create more than 200 jobs. Upon completion, there will be over 20 permanent positions at the Houston facility.

For more information, visit www.contanda.com or call (832) 699-4001.

Flint Hills Resources plans Ingleside expansion

WITCHITA, Kan. — Flint Hills Resources plans to expand storage and outbound crude loading capacity at its storage terminal in Ingleside, Texas, to 380,000 bpd.

The project consists of constructing four new crude storage tanks and 60,000 barrels per hour of total loading capability, plus the associated pumps and piping. The expected in-service date for the project is October 2019, subject to state permitting approvals. When the project is completed, Ingleside will have a total crude storage capacity of approximately 3.5-4 million barrels.

Currently, the Ingleside terminal utilizes two docks, including one that supports loading of Suezmax-size vessels. Flint Hills Resources is also evaluating a separate project that would allow it to load very large crude carrier-size vessels in the future.

Flint Hills Resources plans to build connections to the recently announced crude pipelines coming from the Permian Basin.

For more information, visit www.fhr.com or call (361) 887-6847.

Sempra Energy receives FERC Notice Of Schedule

SAN DIEGO — Sempra Energy received a Notice of Schedule from FERC setting Jan. 31, 2019, as the planned completion date of the final environmental impact statement for siting, construction and operation of the proposed Port Arthur LNG natural gas liquefaction-export project in Jefferson County, Texas.

The project is expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains to enable the long-term sale of 11 million metric tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, feed gas pre-treatment facilities, natural gas liquids and refrigerant storage, up to three LNG storage tanks, two marine berths and associated facilities.

For more information, visit www.sempra.com or call (877) 855-7887.

