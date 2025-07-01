Reenergizing with purpose

In the face of growing energy demand and rising global competition, leaders across the public and private sectors are taking a fresh look at how the U.S. can better align its energy strategy with its economic and industrial goals.

That was the central theme of a program I watched recently on Fox Business called "Reenergizing America." It brought together voices from industry, government and academia to explore the path forward.

What emerged from the discussions was not a single vision, but a shared sense of urgency — focused on grid capacity, energy infrastructure, permitting reform and workforce readiness. As technology accelerates and manufacturing evolves around electrification, data processing, and supply chain localization, energy remains central to these changes. This is underscored by a report from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, which projects that U.S. electricity demand will increase by 50% by 2050.

At BIC Alliance, we serve industrial leaders navigating these same challenges. The insight shared during the dialogue reinforced much of what our industry already understands: powering the next chapter of American growth will require both scale and speed.

Among the most striking takeaways was the role of infrastructure in meeting new power demands. Michael Polsky, CEO of Invenergy, emphasized that even with generation coming online — whether renewable or conventional — none of it matters if we can’t move that power efficiently. His company’s 840-mile high-voltage transmission line would transport five gigawatts across four states, serving large industrial users and data centers alike. But the project still faces regulatory and permitting delays. "We need to not only generate power — we must move it," Polsky said.

The conversation around reliability and permitting wasn’t limited to electric transmission. Doug Robison, president of Natura Resources, discussed the development of a molten salt small modular reactor (SMR) in partnership with Abilene Christian University and Texas Tech University. The project represents a new frontier in nuclear innovation — privately funded, university-engaged and designed with safety and efficiency in mind. It also serves as an example of how academic and industrial collaboration can yield scalable, advanced energy solutions.

That kind of innovation is essential as the nation looks for ways to supply steady, high-density power to meet the demands of AI, advanced manufacturing and energy-intensive data processing. SMRs — particularly those that operate at lower pressure and higher thermal efficiency — could offer a path forward for regions needing resilient baseload power in proximity to large users.

Another challenge emerged in the segment focused on copper — a metal critical to electrification, from EVs and grid systems to semiconductors and AI data centers. While domestic mining continues, refining capacity remains a bottleneck. With only two operational smelters in the U.S., much of the raw copper produced here is shipped abroad for processing and re-imported at a premium. As demand climbs, driven by infrastructure upgrades and energy transition goals, this gap could grow. Without investment in domestic refining and recycling, the U.S. may find itself dependent on external supply chains even as it builds out its own.

These discussions also emphasized the link between energy abundance and national competitiveness. As several panelists on the segment noted, affordable, reliable power is foundational not just to heavy industry, but to AI development, semiconductor fabrication and next-generation transportation systems. In this sense, energy is not just a cost — it’s a strategic asset.

Permitting and expediting projects have been a major focus of the Trump administration. DOE Secretary Chris Wright outlined the administration’s intention to accelerate project timelines, reduce permitting backlogs and restore investor confidence. By realigning the department’s mission toward energy expansion and away from regulatory duplication, Wright argued that the U.S. could regain its leadership position as an energy producer and exporter. The department has already approved new LNG export terminals, with more in progress, and is reviewing options to restart shuttered nuclear assets.

The broader message was consistent: energy reliability is inseparable from industrial resilience. Whether it’s restarting a coal plant to stabilize a regional grid or expanding an LNG terminal to support export growth, the priority is ensuring capacity keeps pace with demand.

Still, the report didn’t overlook environmental considerations or the role of renewables. Wind, solar and battery storage were acknowledged as essential parts of the mix — especially in areas where demand peaks and weather events disrupt supply. However, they were positioned as components in a broader portfolio rather than replacements. That balanced view aligns with what many operators and developers already practice on the ground: integrated, site-specific strategies that reflect local conditions and long-term needs.

At BIC, we’ve seen firsthand how regulatory clarity and predictable permitting can accelerate progress across sectors — from Gulf Coast petrochemical expansions to hydrogen hubs, pipelines and power generation. Industry leaders are ready to invest. Skilled workers are in place. The technology is evolving. The variable often slowing momentum is process, not potential.

The program didn’t offer simple solutions. Instead, it framed the conversation with realism, acknowledging the complexity of balancing economic goals, environmental priorities and national security. It also highlighted the value of private sector leadership and public-private collaboration in advancing energy and industrial projects.

In this issue of BIC Magazine, we continue the conversation, featuring perspectives from the people shaping what comes next in our industry, including profiles on Covestro’s Victor Ortega and Indovinya’s Kim Knotts, a subsidiary of Indorama.

Additionally, this issue features a look at past and future innovations in the chemical industry through insights from veteran leaders Bob Patel, Peter Huntsman and Gary Adams. We explore efforts to bridge workforce development gaps, highlight how Lubrizol and SABIC are moving beyond traditional safety manuals, and share ACC VP of Sustainability and Responsible Care Mitch Toomey’s perspective on a sustainability case study that delivers measurable returns. You’ll also find coverage of recent safety awards, industry recognitions and much more.

As we continue to report on and support the sectors that form the backbone of American industry, these are the issues we’ll keep watching: infrastructure, execution and the policies that enable both. Because at the end of the day, reenergizing America isn’t just a policy goal. It’s a national responsibility — and one we all have a role in meeting.