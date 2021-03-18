Pyrocrete 341 – `It's more than just the fire rating.`

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Pyrocrete® is recognized globally as a brand you can trust. For over 40 years, the Pyrocrete family of products has been protecting assets in the process industry from hydrocarbon fire events. With proven performance in actual fire events, Pyrocrete is synonymous with high quality.

Proven. Tested. Certified.

Pyrocrete 341 represents a new era in lightweight cementitious (LWC) fireproofing materials for the Oil & Gas industry. Steeped in heritage but designed and engineered for the future.

Pyrocrete 341 transition from ISO 20088-1 cryogenic exposure to the highly erosive ISO 22899-1 Jet Fire scenario.

That's great, but why is it needed? What does it do? The question of "Why" is a great starting point.

Passive Fire Protection measures for the process industry, more commonly referred to as "Fireproofing," provide a passive means of protection against the effects of fire on structural components, fixed property, or maintaining the integrity of emergency control systems. The primary destructive effects of fire in the process industry are very high heat, increasing radiation, conduction, and convection. Fireproofing's immediate value is obtained in the early stages of a fire when efforts are focused on shutting down processes, isolating fuel supplies to the fire, actuating fire suppression, and conducting personnel evacuation. To put it simply, Fireproofing buys time.

Pyrocrete 341 provides three main performance features in one industry-leading product. It offers the process industry a 3-for-1 LWC product with extensive testing, assured durability, and enhanced application characteristics.

It's more than just the Fire Rating

Pyrocrete 341 has been extensively tested to meet all the latest, significant hydrocarbon-related standards and specification requirements, including pool fire, jet fire, explosion, and cryogenic release events.

You may ask, "Is this not true of all products in the process industry?" and in short, the answer is yes, to some degree, but I ask you this, "Is that a true measure of the performance of a product?".

Most major fires associated with hydrocarbon process incidents are preceded by an event such as an accidental cryogenic release or explosion. Once a product has gone through a significant pre-fire event, will it retain its fire-resistive properties and function as intended? We had to find out.

Let's consider performance-based testing, and in this example, Pyrocrete 341 was subject to a cryogenic release event followed by both an immediate and delayed jet fire. The standards approach was based on both ISO 20088-1 and ISO 22899-1. Pyrocrete 341 was engineered to perform, and as we expected, there was no loss in fire performance post-event. Now that's an accurate measure of performance.

Assured Durability & Enhanced Application

Pyrocrete 341 is a robust fireproofing solution that has been designed for use in both shop and field environments. The superior physical properties of Pyrocrete 341 coupled with the accelerated curing mechanism and early hardness development will improve throughput and positively affect project schedules.

At a minimum average design density of only 52 lb. pcf (833 kg/m3) and with reduced thicknesses across target fire ratings based on single point or multi-section, installers of Pyrocrete 341 can expect to see a benefit from the increase in theoretical coverage per bag, which results in less material being applied overall. Pyrocrete 341 has exceptionally high film build properties, not seen in competitive LWC products. For an installer to have the ability to build 1.5 inches (38.1 mm) in one pass and complete the target thickness, in addition to superior durability and rapid cure times, they can expect to see significant throughput advantages over competitive cementitious products.

Pyrocrete 341, a product built on heritage, is the next generation of lightweight cementitious fireproofing materials.

The benchmark has just been moved.

×

For more information, please visit the Pyrocrete 341 product page.