Venture Global awards Worley EPC contract for CP2 expansion project

Worley has signed a reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Venture Global’s CP2 Expansion project.

Worley has been providing early-stage engineering support on the CP2 Expansion project under a Master Services Agreement, with Venture Global targeting a Final Investment Decision in early 2027.

CP2 project

CP2 is a major LNG export facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, United States. Worley already provides EPC services on Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project.

The work is led by Worley’s Houston, Baton Rouge and Reading offices and supported by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team.

“We are proud to have extended our relationship with Venture Global on one of the most strategically important LNG projects globally, which is set to provide energy supply and security at an important time. Worley has identified LNG as a priority growth market where we have an established leadership position and demonstrated execution capability at scale,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer at Worley.