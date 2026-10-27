Ozona, Marubeni make FID on Texas carbon storage project

Ozona CCS LLC announced a final investment decision on the Pawnee Carbon Sequestration Project, a 50-50 joint venture with Marubeni Corp. in Bee County, Texas, 90 southeast of San Antonio.

The project is designed to capture carbon dioxide from a StarTex Field Services natural gas treating facility, then compress, transport and permanently store it underground. Ozona will build and operate the facilities. The companies are targeting first injection in the first quarter of 2027.

The project will use O’Neal Gas Unit No. 4, an existing well repurposed for injection. The well and associated storage area has potential capacity of about 400,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, Ozona said. An injection test into the Sligo Formation was successful.

Key points from the Ozona announcement:

Joint venture final investment decision: Ozona CCS LLC and Marubeni Corp. reached a final investment decision on the Pawnee Carbon Sequestration Project in Bee County, Texas, establishing a 50-50 joint venture to capture, transport, and store carbon dioxide.

Ozona CCS LLC and Marubeni Corp. reached a final investment decision on the Pawnee Carbon Sequestration Project in Bee County, Texas, establishing a 50-50 joint venture to capture, transport, and store carbon dioxide. Project capacity and timeline: Scheduled for first injection in the first quarter of 2027, the project utilizes a repurposed well targeting an estimated annual capacity of approximately 400,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide captured from a StarTex Field Services natural gas treating facility.

Scheduled for first injection in the first quarter of 2027, the project utilizes a repurposed well targeting an estimated annual capacity of approximately 400,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide captured from a StarTex Field Services natural gas treating facility. Commercial roles and expansion: Ozona will build and operate the infrastructure, while Marubeni will lead the commercialization and marketing of carbon credits, with both partners evaluating additional carbon storage opportunities across Texas.

“Pawnee moves our strategy from development into construction and ultimately operations,” Ozona CEO Rich Adams said. He said the project could expand as additional carbon dioxide sources are connected.

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Marubeni will lead marketing and commercialization of carbon credits generated by the project. The companies are also evaluating other carbon capture and storage opportunities in Texas. Project timing, potential capacity and expansion plans are forward-looking statements and may change because of regulatory approvals, construction schedules, commercial arrangements, operating conditions and other factors.