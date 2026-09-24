ONE Nuclear goes public with 5-GW Louisiana gas, nuclear and battery portfolio

ONE Nuclear Energy LLC (ONE Nuclear), an independent developer of large-scale energy solutions powered by natural gas and advanced nuclear technologies, and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (Hennessy VII), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the closing of their previously announced business combination (the Business Combination).

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The Business Combination was approved by Hennessy VII shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 24, 2026. In connection with the closing, Hennessy VII completed its previously disclosed domestication as a Delaware corporation and ONE Nuclear became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Hennessy VII. Effective immediately following the consummation of the Business Combination, the combined company was renamed “ONE Nuclear Energy Inc.” Shares of ONE Nuclear Energy Inc.’s common stock are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ONEN” on or about September 24, 2026.

"As a public company, we are well positioned to accelerate the development of our integrated natural gas and advanced nuclear platform and help meet the surging demand for reliable, baseload power,” said Richard Taylor, CEO of ONE Nuclear.

“Today is an important milestone in ONE Nuclear's journey. As a public company, we are well positioned to accelerate the development of our integrated natural gas and advanced nuclear platform and help meet the surging demand for reliable, baseload power,” said Richard Taylor, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ONE Nuclear. “Going public gives us the capital access and visibility to move the Louisiana Portfolio forward at the pace the market demands, including meeting the fast-growing power needs of AI and data center customers. We are grateful to our shareholders and partners for their support as we build the energy infrastructure America needs.”

Project scopes and locations

ONE Nuclear’s multi-technology strategy pairs fast-to-market natural gas generation with advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technologies to deliver reliable, baseload power at scale. ONE Nuclear is advancing a pipeline of utility-scale projects designed around the needs of specific customers, grids and communities. ONE Nuclear’s Louisiana Portfolio includes Project Amberjack, a standalone, scalable, multi-unit SMR campus targeting up to 1 GW of advanced nuclear generation capacity, Project Cayman, a separate 2.88 GW natural gas plant and a 700 MW, 2.88 GWh Battery Energy Storage System project with a co-located high-capacity data center campus, and Project Barracuda, a 1.2 GW natural-gas plant with a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh BESS and a co-located 1 GW data center. To support its development program, ONE Nuclear works with a range of leading technology providers across the natural gas and advanced nuclear sectors and is supported by a management team and advisory board with deep energy, nuclear, regulatory and governmental experience.

Daniel J. Hennessy, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Hennessy VII said, “We are excited to see the Business Combination successfully completed and congratulate the ONE Nuclear Energy team on this milestone. Becoming a publicly listed company positions ONE Nuclear to complete its growth plans, address the country’s growing need for reliable, large-scale power and create significant and sustained value for all stakeholders.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor, Rose & Ward PLLC and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP served as legal advisors, and ICR, Inc. served as strategic communications advisor to ONE Nuclear. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor; Sidley Austin LLP served as U.S. legal advisor and Appleby (Cayman) Ltd. served as Cayman Islands legal advisor to Hennessy VII.