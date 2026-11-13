OCI Energy is building on its relationship with Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. with the sale of Project Clairemont, a 327 MWdc solar project currently under development in Kent County, Texas, approximately 85 miles southeast of Lubbock.

The deal marks the second transaction between the two companies.

In 2024, OCI Energy sold Project Hillsboro, a 260 MWdc solar project in Hill County, Texas, to Hyundai Engineering. At the time, the companies described their first transaction together as a foundation for future collaboration, which continues with Project Clairemont.

Representatives from OCI Energy and Hyundai Engineering gathered in San Antonio for a ceremony commemorating the closing of the Clairemont transaction.

Expand OCI Energy sells 327-MW Texas solar project to Hyundai Engineering Hyundai Engineering and OCI Energy at Claremont project signing.

"We're proud of the work our team has done to bring this project forward and to see it move into its next phase," said Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy. "Relationships like the one we've built with Hyundai are important as we continue developing projects that deliver reliable, large-scale energy solutions and meet the growing demand for power."

"The Project Clairemont is an important addition to Hyundai Engineering's growing renewable energy portfolio in the United States," said Minsu Park, Head of Energy Marketing Office of Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. "Building on the Project Hillsboro acquired in 2024, this transaction highlights the trust developed through our collaboration with OCI Energy while further advancing our long-term growth strategy in the U.S. market. We remain focused on expanding our presence through high-quality projects that support the growing demand for clean and reliable power across the United States."

Construction is expected to begin in Q3 2027, with completion anticipated in Q3 2029.