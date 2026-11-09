Occidental advances Permian CO2 infrastructure with two long-term agreements

Occidental announced it signed long-term agreements with two companies to secure CO₂ captured from third-party natural gas processing facilities in the Delaware Basin for use in Occidental’s enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations in the Permian Basin.

The two project developers will fund and build the infrastructure to capture, transport and deliver the CO₂ to Occidental.

The separate agreements cover two projects in the Delaware Basin that are expected to collectively capture and transport approximately 2 million metric tons of CO₂ annually from existing and new natural gas processing plants. The projects have the potential to expand up to 4 million metric tons per year combined. The projects are subject to final investment decisions, and initial shipments to Occidental are anticipated in 2029.

“Securing reliable, long-term sources of CO₂ supports Occidental’s advanced recovery strategy to extend the productive life of existing fields and enhance recovery across our conventional and unconventional resource base,” said Vishal Gupta, President and General Manager, EOR Ventures, Occidental. “The projects, once operational, will help diversify our CO₂ supply, improve access to cost-effective resources and create infrastructure that can connect additional carbon capture projects over time. Federal 45Q incentives are an important support for these investments.”

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100 miles of combined pipeline

The projects also include the combined development of nearly 100 miles of new CO₂ pipeline infrastructure in the Delaware Basin, connecting to the existing CO₂ pipeline network that supplies the Permian Basin and extending CO₂ access across the Delaware. The pipelines are being designed with additional capacity to allow natural gas processing facilities and other sources of industrial CO₂ to interconnect and to support future conventional and unconventional recovery opportunities for Occidental.