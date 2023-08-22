Lummus and Biohydrogen Technologies partner to develop and deploy blue hydrogen technology

Lummus Technology, a provider of process technologies and energy solutions, and Biohydrogen Technologies have announced an agreement to develop and deploy advanced synthesis gas reactor technology primarily for the production of blue hydrogen.

Lummus' Green Circle business unit will provide to Biohydrogen Technologies its expertise in hydrogen and synthesis gas plant design, reactor scale-up and design, and proprietary equipment supply. This technology is an economically attractive solution to address the large-scale production of blue hydrogen. The technology is also differentiated from other possible solutions due to its higher thermal efficiency, lower capital cost, small footprint and ability to capture more than 99% of the carbon dioxide at pressure.

"As the world looks for solutions to generate significant quantities of hydrogen for energy use while lowering CO 2 emissions, Lummus is proud to partner with Biohydrogen Technologies to address this critical challenge for our industry and society," said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. "By joining together, we will help further develop and deploy decarbonized solutions to the market."

"The combination of Biohydrogen Technologies Intellectual Property and Green Circle / Lummus Technology skills in design, engineering & licensing will shortly allow bulk hydrogen production from natural gas with a thermal efficiency of 90% (LCV) and 99% CO 2 capture to become a practical reality," said Geoff Weedon, CEO of Biohydrogen Technologies.

Green Circle concentrates and expands Lummus Technology's capabilities to capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy. Green Circle provides solutions to process solid wastes containing plastics, process various renewable bio-based feedstocks to value-added chemicals, polymers and fuel, decarbonize refinery and petrochemicals assets, expand production of blue hydrogen and biofuels, and treat industrial wastewater.