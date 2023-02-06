Green Giant Inc. announces opening of its Texas location as the base for its planned green energy business office

Green Giant Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Green Giant Energy Texas Inc., opened a Houston office.

Green Giant is proud to announce the opening of GGE Texas' office located at 1330 Post Oak Blvd, Ste 1175, Houston, Texas. GGE, via its subsidiary GGE Texas, is ready to launch the planned green energy business specializing in uniting operational knowledge with critical project funding to help companies conquer clean energy transition challenges and reducing their carbon footprint. The company believes they are paving the path to build GGE to be a contributor of clean energy transition through late-stage investment and development of green energy projects.

"We are thrilled to launch GGE Texas and bring our cutting-edge solutions to the market," said Junaid Ali, CEO of GGE Texas. "Our mission is to power the reduction of the energy industry's carbon footprint by combining cutting-edge technology with critical project funding, operational excellence coupled with energy services needed to bring meaningful clean energy projects to life."