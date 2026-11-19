esVolta, LP, a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage projects across North America, announced that it has closed a $126.1 million project financing facility with MUFG Bank, Ltd. to support its City Breeze energy storage project in Bay City, Texas.

The financing facility includes a construction loan, tax equity bridge loan, letter of credit facility, and term loan to support the construction and long-term operations of the City Breeze project.

Once complete, the City Breeze project will deliver 140 MW / 280 MWh of energy storage capacity to the ERCOT market.

In addition, esVolta closed a $55.1 million tax equity financing with East West Bank to support both its City Breeze and Boxcar projects. The Boxcar energy storage project in Wylie, Texas, will contribute 150 MW / 300 MWh to the ERCOT grid.

In total, esVolta now has over 1.5 GWh of projects operational and in-construction in Texas. Its portfolio in the Lonestar State forms an important part of the total 2.0 GWh of projects it has operating and in construction, backed by over $1 billion of funding to date.

“Closing these financings with MUFG and East West Bank reflects the strong confidence our partners have in esVolta’s strategy, our disciplined approach to development and financing, and the strength of our Texas portfolio,” said Randolph Mann, CEO, esVolta. “Together, City Breeze and Boxcar add 290 MW / 580 MWh of flexible capacity to ERCOT, where rapid load growth makes energy storage essential to grid reliability and to meeting rising electricity demand.”

“MUFG is pleased to support esVolta on its City Breeze project,” said Fred Zelaya, Managing Director – Project Finance, MUFG Bank. “Energy storage is critical infrastructure for a growing grid, and this financing reflects our commitment to strategically support experienced developers as they scale up in key markets such as ERCOT.”